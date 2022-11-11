Ukraine updates: Kherson is 'ours,' says Zelenskyy

The retreat of Russian forces from the southern city marks a setback for Moscow, as Kherson was the only major Ukrainian regional capital to fall into Russian hands since the start of the war. DW has the latest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said the southern city of Kherson was "ours" after Russia announced its withdrawal was complete.

"Our people. Ours. Kherson," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. "Today is a historic day. We are taking back Kherson."

He said that special units of the armed forces were inside Kherson and that other Ukrainian troops were approaching from the outskirts.

Zelenskyy's announcement came as videos posted to social media showed jubilant crowds of locals celebrating in the streets and greeting Ukrainian soldiers as they rolled into the city.

Ukrainian and European Union flags could also be seen raised over a monument in Kherson's main square.

Earlier, Ukraine's intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov told The Associated Press that "an operation to liberate Kherson" and the surrounding region of the same name was underway.

Russia has abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion in February Image: Cover-Images/IMAGO

The retreat by Russian forces marks a significant setback for Moscow, as Kherson city was the only major Ukrainian regional capital to fall into Russian hands since the start of the war. The region is also a strategic gateway to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed illegally in 2014.

"Ukraine is gaining another important victory right now and proves that whatever Russia says or does, Ukraine will win," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Friday, November 11:

Conflicting reports about Russian retreat

Ahead of Ukraine's forces entering the city of Kherson, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that all its troops had pulled out. It said 30,000 troops had been transferred across to the left bank of the Dnipro River without losing a single soldier and leaving "not a single piece of military equipment."

But Ukraine's defense intelligence unit disputed this, saying in a tweet that more than half of the Russian forces that had been stationed on the river's right bank were still there.

Moscow announced earlier this week that it planned to withdraw its forces from the Dnipro's right bank, where Kherson city is located.

Ukrainian officials had expressed skepticism at the announcement and said it would likely take days, if not weeks, for Russian troops to fully retreat from Kherson.

Russian milbloggers describe chaotic retreat from Kherson To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Russia bars entry to 200 US nationals, including Biden's relatives

Moscow says it has banned entry to 200 US citizens, including President Joe Biden's siblings and a number of senators.

The measure is a response to Washington's sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the list of individuals included officials, their close relatives, heads of companies and experts "involved in the promotion of the Russophobic campaign and support for the regime in Kyiv."

Among those blacklisted are Biden's sister Valerie and brothers James and Francis, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

They join the more than 1,000 US citizens already barred from entering the country.

Russian strike kills 5 in Mykolaiv, governor says

A regional governor said at least five people were killed after a Russian strike hit a residential building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.

"A strike at a five-storey residential building. Destroyed from the 5th to the 1st floor," Mykolaiv's regional governor, Vitaliy Kim, wrote on social media.

Russian forces have repeatedly struck the city for months. Zelenskyy said the latest strike was a "cynical response to our successes at the front," in an apparent reference to Ukraine's advances in the Kherson region.

Strategic bridge near Kherson collapses: reports

Ukraine's public broadcaster reported that the already damaged Antonivskiy bridge collapsed.

The strategic bridge was the only road crossing from Kherson to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

The state of the bridge, and the timing of its reported collapse, could help determine whether Russian forces did withdraw from Kherson city or not.

Russian media reports suggested that the bridge was bombed after Russian troops retreated.

But a Russian-installed official in the Kherson region told the Interfax that the bridge hadn't been blown up and was "in the same condition."

UN and Russian officials discuss grain deal extension

UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci said talks between Russian officials and UN chiefs were underway in Geneva in a bid to extend a deal on grain exports.

"It is hoped that the discussions will advance progress made in facilitating the unimpeded export of food and fertilizers originating from the Russian Federation to the global markets," Vellucci said.

The UN is seeking to renew a Black Sea agreement on exporting grain from Ukraine set to expire on November 19.

Moscow has complained that another agreement that exempts Russian fertilizers from sanctions is "not being respected." That deal runs for three years.

fb/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters)