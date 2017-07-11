Russia-Ukraine updates: Putin signs laws illegally annexing 4 Ukrainian regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to finalize the illegal annexation of several Ukrainian regions on Wednesday.

The Kremlin announced that Putin signed laws to absorb the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — with Moscow now designating them as parts of Russia.

The documents were published on a Russian government website on Wednesday.

The move comes after Russia held orchestrated "referendums" in the regions. Ukraine and Western governments have rejected the votes, saying they violated international law and were non-representative and coercive.

The Russian military currently controls only parts of the annexed areas, but nuclear-armed Russia now sees the entire Ukrainian regions as under its protection and part of its territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russia's annexation move by lodging a fast-track application to join NATO and to formally rule out talks with Putin.

Here is more news from or concerning the war in Ukraine on Wednesday October 5.

Ukraine forces approaching Luhansk region, says UK

Ukrainian forces are continuing their advance on areas under Russian military control, according to a new UK intelligence bulletin.

Ukrainian military forces are now approaching the borders of the Luhansk region. According to the British statement, Ukrainian troops have advanced up to 20 kilometers (12 miles) beyond the Oskil River, bringing them closer to Russia's defensive zone in Luhansk.

"Politically, Russian leaders will highly likely be concerned that leading Ukrainian units are now approaching the borders of Luhansk Oblast, which Russia claimed to have formally annexed last Friday," the British Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russia has been facing mounting setbacks on the battlefield, as Ukrainian forces retake land under Russian occupation in the east and south.

Drone attack targets town south of Kyiv

Several explosions rocked the town of Bila Tserkva, located south of the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday morning.

The blasts set off fires at infrastructure sites, leaving one person injured, said regional leader Oleksiy Kuleba.

Officials said the attacks were carried out by so-called suicide drones made by Iran.

Ukraine's military first reported Russian attacks with Iranian-made drones last month, although those have primarily targeted sites in southern Ukraine.

rs/nm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)