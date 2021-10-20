Visit the new DW website

Bucharest

Bucharest is the capital of Romania, and the country's largest city. In the early 20th century, it came to be known as the "Paris of the East."

Bucharest was first mentioned in documents in 1459, and became the capital of Romania in 1862. Many buildings in the historic city center were destroyed during Nicolae Ceausescu's dictatorship in his program of so-called "systematization," and replaced by communist tower blocks. The Romanian capital is home to the world's second biggest administrative building after the Pentagon: the Palace of Parliament, erected in the 1980s under Ceausescu's regime. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Bucharest.

Eine medizinische Mitarbeiterin richtet ihre Handschuhe auf der Corona-Intensivstation des Nationalen Instituts für Pneumologie Marius Nasta. Rumänien, das die zweitniedrigste Corona-Impfrate in der Europäischen Union aufweist, verzeichnete einen beschleunigten Anstieg der Neuinfektionen. Die Gesundheitsbehörden meldeten 1067 Corona-Patienten auf Intensivstationen und nur 21 freie Corona-Intensivbetten im ganzen Land, davon drei in Bukarest (Stand 23.09.2021). +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Pandemic of anti-vaxxers and COVID deniers hits Romania 20.10.2021

Romania is getting crushed by one of the worst coronavirus waves in Europe. Vaccine skepticism and inaction on the part of the president, the administration and authorities are largely to blame.
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - MARCH 28: Serge Gnabry of Germany celebrates with team mate Lukas Klostermann after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Romania and Germany at the National Arena on March 28, 2021 in Bucharest, Romania. Sporting stadiums around Romania remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Germany continue human rights support before win over Romania 28.03.2021

Joachim Löw's side looked less ruthless than against Iceland but still got the job done against their supposed toughest group opponents. In Bucharest, Germany's players also continued their support for human rights.
Steve lebt illegal mit seinen Kindern und seinem Enkel in einem unbewohnten Gebäude in der Innenstadt von Bukarest. Bukarest, der 1. Dezember 2020

As Romania votes, millions still live in poverty 05.12.2020

Thirty years after the fall of communism, many Romanians are still looking for a way out of systemic poverty. Many politicians, however, have ignored the topic in the runup to Sunday's parliamentary election.
Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu attends a news conference after being nominated to form a transitional government, in Bucharest, Romania, February 26, 2020. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ROMANIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ROMANIA

Romania: Premier-designate Florin Citu stands down 12.03.2020

Romanian lawmakers are now scrambling to form a government that can respond to the coronavirus outbreak. Despite multiple political breakdowns, a deal appears to be within reach.

04.11.2019, Rumänien, Bukarest: Ludovic Orban von der Nationalliberalen Partei PNL und designierter Ministerpräsident von Rumänien, winkt, als er zur Vereidigungszeremonie im Präsidentenpalast Cotroceni ankommt. Das Parlament billigte Orban und sein 17-köpfiges Kabinett als neue bürgerliche Regierung am Montag mit 240 Stimmen, nur sieben mehr als notwendig - auch mit Hilfe einiger Stimmen aus dem bisherigen sozialdemokratischen Regierungslager. Nun ist auch der Weg frei für die Nominierung eines neuen rumänischen Kandidaten für die EU-Kommission, die in Brüssel seit langem erwartet wird. Foto: Vadim Ghirda/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Romania's centrist government collapses after no-confidence vote 05.02.2020

The vote against Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's administration has opened the door to an early election in the EU-member state. Orban is still set to serve as interim chief.

Chirurgenteam bei einer Operation, Unfallchirurgie | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Romanian woman dies after being set on fire during surgery 30.12.2019

A patient has died after she was set alight during surgery for cancer, succumbing to burns on 40% of her body. Surgeons had used an electric scalpel and flammable disinfectant in close proximity.
***31.10.2015***CORRECTS TO REMOVE REFERENCE OF EXPLOSION - Ambulances are parked outside the site of a fire that occurred in a club, housed by the building in the background, in Bucharest, early Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. A heavy metal band's pyrotechnical show sparked a deadly fire Friday at a Bucharest nightclub, killing more than 20 people and injuring scores of the club's mostly youthful patrons, officials and witnesses said. Copyright: picture-alliance/AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Romanian court sentences 13 for deadly nightclub blaze 16.12.2019

Sixty-five people died in blaze at Bucharest's Colectiv club four years ago. Outrage over the tragedy brought down the country's government led by Victor Ponta.
ARCHIV - Die Fahnen von Rumänien (2.v.r) und Bulgarien wehen am 25.04.2005 in Sofia (Bulgarien) neben Flaggen der EU. Rumänien und Bulgarien sind seit 2007 in der EU. Doch die volle Freizügigkeit kommt für Arbeitnehmer aus den Ländern erst jetzt. Die Bürger der beiden EU-Länder genießen mit dem 1. Januar 2013 das uneingeschränkte Recht, in allen EU-Staaten einen Job zu suchen. EPA/VASSIL DONEV /dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

EU slams Romania for not tackling corruption 22.10.2019

In an annual report, the European Commission slammed Bucharest for failing to implement anti-corruption measures. At the same time, there was good news for Bulgaria and Croatia's possible entry into the Schengen zone.
Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila looks on during a EU Tripartite Social Summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels on March 20, 2019. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion: Romania's political crisis sends PSD into free fall 27.08.2019

Romania's Social Democrat-led coalition government has collapsed. As Prime Minister Viorica Dancila clings to power, her party is sliding toward political insignificance, says DW's Robert Schwartz.
10.08.2019, People hold European Union and Romanian flags during an anti-government protest in Victoria Square, outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Thousands joined a protest, demanding the resignation of the government, one year after a similar rally turned violent and left dozens of participants and members of the riot police injured.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Romania: Tens of thousands rally against government in Bucharest 11.08.2019

Over 20,000 took to the streets of Bucharest to protest the Social Democrat-led government. The demonstrations were organized by Romanian expatriates angry over widespread corruption and attacks on the judiciary.

27.07.2019 People light candles at a makeshift memorial site in front of the Romanian Ministry of Interior in Bucharest July 27, 2019 to commemorate Alexandra, the 15-year-old girl who has being murdered after she telephoned three times to report her own kidnapping. - The chief of police has been sacked in Romania after the murder of a 15-year-old girl who telephoned three times to report her own kidnapping. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images)

Romanians protest rape and killing of teen 28.07.2019

The Romanian government has promised a referendum on tougher punishment for rape and murder. The move came after mass demonstrations in Bucharest over the slow response to the killing of a teenager.
Bildunterschrift:ANKARA, TURKEY: Romanian president Ion Iliescu salutes the honour guards during the welcoming ceremony in front of Turkish precidency residence in capital Ankara, 04 December 2003. President Iliescu arrived here for bilateral meetings with the Turkish politicians. AFP PHOTO/TARIK TINAZAY (Photo credit should read TARIK TINAZAY/AFP/Getty Images)

Inside Europe: Former Romanian president to stand trial 12.04.2019

On April 8, Romania's former president Ion Iliescu and two other officials were charged with crimes against humanity. The trio stand accused of fomenting an atmosphere of chaos and confusion during the 1989 revolution that overthrew the communist regime of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. From Bucharest, Kit Gillet reports.

February 7, 2017 - Bucharest, Romania, Romania - Laura Codruta Kovesi is the chief prosecutor of the National Anti Corruption directorate DNA. Bucharest Romania PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAn230 20170207_zaa_n230_229 Copyright: xJaapxArriensx

Opinion: Romania's corrupt politicians should expect sleepless nights 04.04.2019

Romania's supreme court has lifted sanctions against corruption fighter Laura Kovesi. That's a defeat with consequences for notorious crooks in Bucharest — and a shred of hope across the EU, writes Robert Schwartz.
China's Premier Li Keqiang gestures as he is welcomed by Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta (L) at the meeting of heads of government from Central and Eastern European countries and China in the lobby of the Parliament building in Bucharest November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel (ROMANIA - Tags: POLITICS)

Chinatown in Bucharest is a bust 18.03.2019

The plan was to invest €100 million to make the Romanian capital the largest Chinese business and trade centre in Central and Southeastern Europe. But the reality on the ground has become something entirely different.
ARCHIV - 09.03.2018, Niedersachsen, Emden: Fahrzeuge des Volkswagen Konzerns stehen im Hafen von Emden zur Verschiffung bereit. Die Wirtschaftswelt steckt in einem massiven Handelskonflikt: Die größten ökonomischen Blöcke belasten einander mit Zöllen und ziehen Barrieren hoch. Die große Drohkulisse sind Autozölle für Europa, die vor allem die deutschen Hersteller empfindlich treffen würden. US-Präsident Trump hat bei Handelsminister Wilbur Ross einen Prüfbericht in Auftrag gegeben, ob die derzeitigen Autoimporte - auch von Verbündeten aus Europa wie dem Autoland Deutschland - die Nationale Sicherheit der USA bedrohen. Foto: Jörg Sarbach/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

EU ministers debate US tariffs threat response 22.02.2019

EU ministers are meeting in Bucharest to hand the European commission a negotiating mandate to rebuff threatened US tariff hikes on cars imported from Europe. Berlin says the issue has reached a "critical" phase.
Demonstrators demand humanitarian aid during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, called by opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido, outside the Dr. JM de los Rios Children's Hospital in Caracas on January 30, 2019. - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro hit out Wednesday at military mercenaries he says are conspiring to divide the armed forces and plot a coup as the opposition planned a new protest to force the socialist leader from power. (Photo by Federico Parra / AFP) (Photo credit should read FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion: EU foreign policy has failed Venezuela in a crucial time 02.02.2019

EU foreign ministers had almost found a common position on Venezuela, but they just barely missed the opportunity to support the opposition leader. It is an infuriatingly avoidable failure, writes Barbara Wesel.
