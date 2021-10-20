Bucharest is the capital of Romania, and the country's largest city. In the early 20th century, it came to be known as the "Paris of the East."

Bucharest was first mentioned in documents in 1459, and became the capital of Romania in 1862. Many buildings in the historic city center were destroyed during Nicolae Ceausescu's dictatorship in his program of so-called "systematization," and replaced by communist tower blocks. The Romanian capital is home to the world's second biggest administrative building after the Pentagon: the Palace of Parliament, erected in the 1980s under Ceausescu's regime.