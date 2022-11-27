  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Car lights provide the only illumination of Kyiv
Russian strikes on power stations have plunged Kyiv into darkness, as seen in this image from November 23Image: Vladyslav Sodel/REUTERS
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Kyiv administration says power restored

55 minutes ago

Kyiv authorities say that repair work on the power grid is now in its "final phase." Millions had been left without power following Russian strikes targeting critical infrastructure on Wednesday. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4K8vX

Military administration in Ukrainian capital reported Sunday that power had been "almost completely" restored in he city as of 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), according to a post on the Telegram message.

Repair work on the power grid is now in its "finale phase," authorities said.

Water, heat and mobile networks have also been restored in the capital, according to the Telegram post.

Kyiv authorities said that "planned outages" and "local power failures" were still possible.

Russia has increasingly been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the past weeks, with a series of strikes on Wednesday leaving millions of people without light, water or heat.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 6 million households across the country had been affected by power cuts following Wednesday's strikes, with around 600,000 affected in Kyiv.

On Friday, Zelenskyy criticized Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko for doing what he said was a poor job at setting up emergency heat shelters.

Ukraine power outages: DW's Nick Connolly in Kyiv

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Sunday, November 27:

NATO chief Stoltenberg praises German support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised Berlin's support of Ukraine in comments published by German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

"Germany's strong support is making a decisive difference," Stoltenberg said, adding that German weapons were saving lives in Ukraine.

"We must all maintain our support for Ukraine and increase it," he insisted.

Stoltenberg made the comments two days ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest, Romania.

Patriot missiles for Ukraine?

Russian navy, air force still powerful — Estonian Defense Minister

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that Russia has not been significantly weakened in the war in Ukraine.

"We have to be honest and clear: The Russian navy and air force are more or less as big as they were before the war," Pevkur told Germany's dpa news agency. 

Pevkur said that although Russia's land forces had lost strength, they would "sooner rather than later" return to their previous size.

"We have no reason to believe that the threat from Russia is somehow reduced or that the threat to NATO is reduced," he said.

The minister warned against "war weariness" in Western countries, arguing that "this is exactly what Russia wants to achieve."

"Russia is ready to suffer longer," he said.

Tallinn plans to spend 2.84% of GDP on defense in 2023 and 3.2% in 2024, Pevkur said. The general target for NATO countries is 2%.

Russian strikes hit Kryvyi Rih

A Russian airstrike has hit the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih in the southern Dnipropetrovsk region, according to local authorities.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in a Telegram post that the strike destroyed transport infrastructure, without giving further details.

The region's military administration urged residents to hide in bomb shelters.

Also in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian authorities reported heavy artillery and grenade fire in the city of Nikopol.

More coverage of the war in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged aid to help expedite Ukrainian grain shipments in the face of a global food crisis, as Kyiv commemorates the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor famine.

sdi/wmr (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Police stand in a crosswalk at night

China: Nationwide protests call for easing of COVID curbs

Health3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Women crossing a street

Ethiopia: Tigray after the peace deal

Ethiopia: Tigray after the peace deal

ConflictsNovember 25, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Fourteen-year-old Neha sits during an interview Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020, in Karachi, Pakistan. Neha's family forced her to marry a 45-year-old Muslim man, who first made her convert from Christianity to Islam.

Why underage marriages are still prevalent in Pakistan

Why underage marriages are still prevalent in Pakistan

Society53 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

Corner of a desk with a computer mouse, and a woman's hand turning the thermostat on a radiator

Saving energy: People in Germany shiver at work

Saving energy: People in Germany shiver at work

Society3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Berlin Politik Demonstration gegen Hetze gegen Roma und Sinti

Roma and Sinti reports expose discrimination and inertia

Roma and Sinti reports expose discrimination and inertia

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Journalists Niloofar Hamedi (l) and Elahe Mohammadi

Iran's smear campaign against jailed female journalists

Iran's smear campaign against jailed female journalists

Press FreedomNovember 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Messenger-Dienst Signal

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

PoliticsNovember 24, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

DW Videostill | Mural outside a women's refuge in Mexico City

Fighting violence against women in Mexico

Fighting violence against women in Mexico

SocietyNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage