UK: Germany's Saudi arms export ban jeopardizes European defense

Britain has warned Germany that an arms sales ban on Saudi Arabia undermines common European defense projects and the ability of NATO allies to fulfill commitments, German magazine Der Spiegel reported.

Germany decided in November to stop arms exports to Saudi Arabia — one of the world's largest weapons markets — after the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

The move came after Berlin had already put restrictions on future arms deals with Saudi Arabia due to the country's involvement in the war in Yemen. The arms sales restrictions do not impact previously approved deals, but the government has urged the industry to refrain from shipments for now.

Germany accounts for a small fraction of Saudi weapons imports, but it makes vital components for other countries' arms industries to fulfill contracts.

"I am very concerned about the impact of the German government's decision on the British and European defense industry and the consequences for Europe's ability to fulfill its NATO commitments," British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt wrote in a February 7 letter to his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday.

Hunt said British defense firms would not be able to fulfill several contracts with Riyadh, including the delivery of Eurofighter Typhoon and the Tornado fighter jet. Both are made with parts produced by Germany's arms industry.

"It is imperative that you immediately remove major European defense projects such as the Eurofighter and the Tornado from the arms embargo," Hunt wrote. Otherwise, Berlin risked "a loss of confidence in the credibility of Germany as a partner."

Also impacted by the arms sale ban are export licenses for parts of the Meteor long-range air-to-air missile, intended to equip the Royal Saudi Air Force's Eurofighter Typhoon. The Meteor is built by European missile specialist MBDA, which is a subsidiary of Airbus, Britain's BAE Systems and Italy's Leonardo.

Merkel gets message

Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated that Germany ought to compromise on the issue during her speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, when she said that a common European defense policy would necessarily mean a common arms export policy.

In the ensuing Q&A, a French politician's question drew a suggestion from Merkel that she finds Germany's arms export controls a hindrance.

"We have, because of our history, very good reasons to have very strict arms export guidelines, but we have just as good reasons in our defense community to stand together in a joint defense policy," she said. "And if we want … to develop joint fighter planes, joint tanks, then there's no other way but to move step-by-step towards common export controls guidelines."

Arms industry lobbies

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said in an interview at the weekend that Germany's unilateral arms export policy was damaging plans for a common European defense policy and undermining the arms industries of NATO allies.

"It has been driving us crazy at Airbus for years that when there is even just a tiny German part involved in, for example, helicopters, the German side gives itself the right to, for example, block the sale of a French helicopter," said Enders.

Enders said there was increasing impatience among Germany's Airbus partners Britain, France and Spain.

He warned that the company might need to develop "German-free products" in the future.

In the letter to Maas, the British foreign minister said that German arms manufacturers could lose €2.3 billion ($2.6 billion) in revenue by 2026 due to the export ban on Saudi Arabia.

British defense firms may also face breach of contract fines, Hunt said.

"This letter shows how Germany's arms export practices are costing it the ability to partner with its closest European allies," Hans Christoph Altzpodien, head of Germany's defense industry association BDSV, told Reuters.

Brexit in background

The letter comes as Hunt is in Berlin on Wednesday to discuss Brexit with German leaders. Britain is preparing to leave the EU on March 29, a move that may dramatically shift commercial and diplomatic relations with the continent.

It has still failed to reach a final deal with the EU on the terms of its exit, raising the risk of a hard Brexit and serious economic disruption.

cw/aw (Reuters)

