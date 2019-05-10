 Turkey denies torture claims by journalist Deniz Yücel | News | DW | 12.05.2019

News

Turkey denies torture claims by journalist Deniz Yücel

Turkey's Foreign Ministry has denied claims that the German-Turkish journalist was tortured in prison near Istanbul. It has also rejected a warning from Germany that Turkey should stick to the UN anti-torture convention.

German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday issued a statement rejecting claims that officers tortured German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel while he was held in pretrial detention at Silivri prison near Istanbul.

"Our country acts in compliance with its international obligations in its fight against torture, as it does in all areas," the ministry statement said.

"Our country thoroughly investigates all allegations of torture and ill-treatment and demonstrates, on every occasion, a transparent position on this issue."

Read more: 'Erdogan let me be tortured in Turkish prison'

  • Deniz Yücel (Imago/Müller-Stauffenberg)

    Deniz Yücel's release triggers joyful reactions — and continued warnings

    Deniz Yücel: A year behind bars

    Yücel's story has gripped Germany for the past year. Following his arrest on February 14, 2017, he was accused of sedition and spreading terrorist propaganda but never charged. Articles he wrote about Ankara's conflict with the Kurdish minority and the failed coup of July 2016 may have prompted the allegations. He also spent time in solitary confinement which he described as "almost like torture."

  • Deutschland PK Sondierungsgespräche in Berlin Merkel (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Deniz Yücel's release triggers joyful reactions — and continued warnings

    Angela Merkel: 'I am happy'

    The German chancellor expressed her pleasure at the news of Yücel's release during a joint press conference with Poland's prime minister: "I am pleased, like many, many others, that he could leave prison today. I am happy, of course, for him and for his wife." She noted, however, that that there were still some "not so prominent cases" of journalists in jail in Turkey.

  • Deniz Yücel kisses his wife (Veysel Ok)

    Deniz Yücel's release triggers joyful reactions — and continued warnings

    Joyfully reunited

    Yücel was met outside the prison by his wife, TV producer Dilek Mayatürk. They married while he was behind bars. During his time in prison, she was allowed to visit him only once a week, according to a report in the Sunday edition of Welt.

  • Sigmar Gabriel (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    Deniz Yücel's release triggers joyful reactions — and continued warnings

    Sigmar Gabriel expects Yücel's return

    German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel had made continued efforts at the diplomatic level to gain the journalist's release. "This a good day for us all." He added that he expected Turkish officials to allow Yücel to leave the country.

  • Dr. Frank Überall (Frank Sonnenberg)

    Deniz Yücel's release triggers joyful reactions — and continued warnings

    German journalists and Amnesty: 'Don't forget the others'

    The German Federation of Journalists (DJV) and Amnesty International, however, warned that other journalists should not be forgotten amid the good news. "The freedom of the press is still being massively eroded," said DJV's Frank Überall (pictured). Markus Beeko of Amnesty International Germany echoed his sentiment, reminding that his counterpart in Turkey remains in prison after eight months.

  • Türkei - Journalist und Autor Mehmet Altan (DHA Doğan Haber Ajansı)

    Deniz Yücel's release triggers joyful reactions — and continued warnings

    Yücel released, while others given life sentences

    Shortly after news came that Deniz Yücel had been freed, it was reported that three prominent Turkish journalists — Mehmet Altan (above), his brother Ahmed Altan and Nazlic Ilicak — had been sentenced to life imprisonment for links to exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen. Ankara holds Gulen responsible for the failed coup. The journalists' cases have raised new alarm over the rights situation in Turkey.

  • Turkish policeman standing in front of courthouse (picture-alliance/abaca)

    Deniz Yücel's release triggers joyful reactions — and continued warnings

    Crackdowns continues

    Turkey is still under a state of emergency more than a year and a half after an attempted coup. More than 38,000 people, including journalists and teachers, are in jail, while over 110,000 have been sacked from government jobs. Ankara has told international critics that it is necessary to root out all Gulen followers for security reasons.

  • Protest in Berlin for the release of Deniz Yücel (Imago/snapshot/K.M. Krause)

    Deniz Yücel's release triggers joyful reactions — and continued warnings

    Protests at detentions in Turkey

    The crackdowns have, however, been met with a number of protests both in Turkey and in Germany, whose nationals have also been scrutinized by the Turkish government. The German Foreign Office is aware of 28 German citizens who were arrested in the crackdown, while 31 German nationals are banned from leaving the country.

  • Heiko Maas (picture alliance / Daniel Naupold/dpa)

    Deniz Yücel's release triggers joyful reactions — and continued warnings

    Heiko Maas: 'Overdue news'

    Expressing his delight at the news of Yücel's release, German Justice Minister Heiko said that Berlin would continue to do everything in its power to gain the freedom of all German nationals unjustly imprisoned in Turkey "as quickly as possible."

    Author: Timothy Jones


Erdogan 'personally responsible'

Testifying before a Berlin district court on Friday, Yücel — a former Turkey correspondent for German daily Die Welt — spoke about being hit, kicked, humiliated and threatened during his near yearlong detention in the prison.

The 45-year-old journalist holds Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally responsible for the alleged psychological and physical violence that he underwent while in prison.

 Yücel's testimony is part of an ongoing trial against him in Turkey, where he is accused of "terrorist propaganda" amongst other charges. Turkish prosecutors have recommended an 18-year prison sentence. A Turkish court recently ruled that Yücel is allowed to testify while in Germany.

Read more: A return to dark days for journalists in Turkey

  • A picture combo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German satirist Jan Böhmermann (picture-alliance/Presidential Press Office/dpa/Spata)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    The Böhmermann affair

    March 31, 2016: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed charges against German comedian and satirist Jan Böhmermann over his "defamatory poem" about the Turkish leader. German prosecutors eventually dropped the charges on October 4, 2016, but the case sparked a diplomatic row between Berlin and Ankara.

  • German politicians vote in the Bundestag

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    German lawmakers pass resolution to recognize 1915 Armenian Genocide

    June 2, 2016: The resolution passed almost unanimously. In response, Turkey recalled its ambassador in Berlin and Germany's Turkish community held protests in several German cities. Turkey had repeatedly criticized the use of the term genocide to describe the Ottoman-era Armenian killings, arguing that the number of deaths had been inflated, and that Turkish Muslims also perished in the violence.

  • Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shout slogans and hold flags during a demonstration following a failed coup atttempt

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Tensions following failed coup in Turkey

    July 15, 2016: A faction of the Turkish military tried to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but ultimately failed. Ankara accused Berlin of not taking a clear stand against the coup attempt or not doing anything about exiled preacher Fethullah Gulen's organization, who Erdogan blames for orchestrating the failed coup.

  • Supporters of Fethullah Gulen Movement protest outside of Zaman newspaper as Turkish police try to get inside in order to take control of the paper (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Suna)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Germany criticizes post-coup purge

    Immediately following the attempted coup, Turkish authorities purged the army and judiciary, detaining thousands of people. The purge expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers. German politicians criticize the detentions. Turkish diplomats, academics and military members fled the country and applied for asylum in Germany.

  • Pro-Kurdish demonstrators protest against Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Cologne (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Meissner)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Kurdish rallies in Cologne

    Erdogan's post-coup crackdown has also been condemned by Kurdish protesters at several mass demonstrations in the west German city of Cologne. Often the rallies have called for the release of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey considers to be a terror group. Ankara has accused Berlin of not doing enough to stop PKK activities.

  • Picture combination of Deniz Yücel, Mesale Tolu, and Peter Steudtner (picture-alliance/dap/Zentralbild/K. Schindler/privat/TurkeyRelease Germany)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Arrest of German citizens in Turkey

    February 14, 2017: Deniz Yücel, a correspondent for the "Welt" newspaper, was taken into custody in Turkey. Other German nationals, including journalist Mesale Tolu and human rights activist Peter Steudtner were detained in Turkey for what Berlin dubbed "political reasons." Turkey accused them of supporting terrorist organizations. All three have since been released pending trial.

  • Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a rally in Cologne, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Germany bans Turkish referendum rallies

    March 2017: A number of German localities blocked Turkish ministers from holding rallies in their districts ahead of an April referendum in Turkey to enhance President Erdogan's powers. The Turkish leader then accused Germany of using "Nazi tactics" against Turkish citizens in Germany and visiting Turkish lawmakers. German leaders were not amused by the jibe, saying Erdogan had gone too far.

  • German and Turkish flags (Imago/Chromeorange/M. Schroeder)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Spying allegations

    March 30, 2017: Germany accused Turkey of spying on hundreds of suspected Gulen supporters as well as over 200 associations and schools linked to the Gulen movement in Germany. Turkish asylum-seekers have since accused officials working in Germany's immigration authority (BAMF) of passing on their information to media outlets with ties to the Turkish government.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures during a speech (picture-alliance/abaca/AA/M. Ali Ozcan)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Erdogan urges German-Turks not to vote for 'enemies of Turkey'

    August 18, 2017: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed three of Germany's main political parties as "enemies of Turkey" and told Turks living in Germany not to vote for them in September's general election. He singled out Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), the Social Democrats (SPD), and the Greens. Merkel said Erdogan was "meddling" in Germany's election.

  • Journalists watch a TV debate between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and SPD candidate Martin Schulz (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Merkel says Turkey should not become EU member

    September 4, 2017: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during an election debate that she didn't think Turkey should become a member of the European Union and said she would speak with other EU leaders about ending Ankara's accession talks. In October, she backed a move to cut Turkey's pre-accession EU funds.

  • A Turkish-made tank is transported to the Turkish-Syrian border (Getty Images/AFP/O. Kose)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Turkey's military offensive in Afrin

    January 20, 2018: The Turkish military and their Syrian rebel allies launched "Operation Olive Branch" against the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin in northern Syria. The move was criticized by German politicians and prompted large protests by Kurdish communities in Germany.

  • Journalist Deniz Yücel (picture-alliance/Eventpress/Stauffenberg)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Journalist Deniz Yücel released from prison

    February 16, 2018: Turkey ordered the release of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel after he'd been held for over a year without charge. According to Turkish state media, Yücel was released on bail from pre-trial detention. Prosecutors asked for an 18-year jail sentence for Yücel on charges of "terror propaganda" and incitement.

  • Mesut Özil presenting his jersey to Turkish President Erdogan

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Özil quits

    July 2018: German footballer Mesut Özil quit the national team following the fallout from his meeting with the Turkish president. Özil said he was being made a scapegoat for Germany's forgettable performance at the FIFA World Cup in Moscow because of his Turkish heritage. Erdogan praised Özil's decision and slammed the "racist" mistreatment of the footballer.

  • Mesale Tolu arrives in Germany

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Travel ban lifted

    August 2018: A Turkish court removed the travel ban on German journalist Mesale Tolu, who was arrested last year on terrorism-related charges. But the trial against Tolu, who has since returned to Germany, is set to continue. Her husband, Suat Corlu, who is facing similar charges, has been ordered to remain in Turkey.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


'Beaten with baseball bats'

Meanwhile, another Turkish journalist, who criticized Erdogan, was beaten by a group of "people with baseball bats," his newspaper said Saturday.

Yavuz Selim Demirag was attacked on Friday night shortly after he moderated a TV talk show during which the recent Istanbul elections were discussed.

Turkey's election council has ordered a re-run of the Istanbul mayoral election, which the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) won on March 31.

Six suspects were detained following the attack, Yenicag reported on Sunday.

Read more: Germany slams plan for Istanbul vote rerun

Watch video 08:46

Harun Armagan: Election re-run ‘makes our democracy stronger’

kw/ng (dpa, epd)     

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Turkish journalist beaten after TV appearance

Yavuz Selim Demirag has been an outspoken critic of President Erdogan. He was set on by assailants with baseball bats in what journalists say is a sign of shrinking press freedom. (11.05.2019)  

Turkish opposition: We will win re-run of Istanbul mayor vote

The deputy chair of the CHP party told DW that their candidate would have the support of "all the people of Istanbul." The electoral body nixed the party's initial win following pressure from the ruling AK party. (08.05.2019)  

Deniz Yücel: Erdogan let me be tortured in Turkish prison

German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel says that he was tortured during his near year-long detention in Turkey. In court testimony seen by DW, he holds Turkish President Erdogan personally responsible for the abuse. (10.05.2019)  

Germany slams plan for Istanbul vote rerun

Germany's foreign minister says a decision to annul Istanbul's mayoral election and hold a rerun is "not transparent and incomprehensible." But Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hailing the step as a win for democracy. (07.05.2019)  

A return to dark days for journalists in Turkey

Turkey holds an unenviable record: The world's worst jailer of journalists after a crackdown following the failed 2016 coup. However, intimidation, self-censorship and outright censorship is a perennial problem. (26.02.2019)  

Turkey holds thousands in solitary in Erdogan's prisons

In Turkey, thousands of prisoners are being held in solitary confinement. Conditions are so harsh that some prisoners consider dying by suicide. Turkey's government has offered no comment. (07.05.2019)  

Deniz Yücel's release triggers joyful reactions — and continued warnings

German-Turkish reporter Deniz Yücel has been released from prison in Turkey, where he was held for a year without charge. Many leading figures in Germany reacted with delight at the news. (16.02.2018)  

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

German-Turkish relations have deteriorated since the failed coup against Turkish President Erdogan in 2016 and the crackdown that followed. DW looks at some of the key moments that soured ties between Berlin and Ankara. (16.02.2018)  

Related content

Berlin Journalist Deniz Yücel zur Vernehmung vor Amtsgericht

Deniz Yücel: Erdogan let me be tortured in Turkish prison 10.05.2019

German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel says that he was tortured during his near year-long detention in Turkey. In court testimony seen by DW, he holds Turkish President Erdogan personally responsible for the abuse.

Türkei, Istanbul: Bürgermeister Ekrem Imamoglu hält Ansprache

Germany slams plan for Istanbul vote rerun 07.05.2019

Germany's foreign minister says a decision to annul Istanbul's mayoral election and hold a rerun is "not transparent and incomprehensible." But Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hailing the step as a win for democracy.

Türkei, Ankara: Yavuz Selim Demirag im Krankenhaus

Turkish journalist beaten after TV appearance 11.05.2019

Yavuz Selim Demirag has been an outspoken critic of President Erdogan. He was set on by assailants with baseball bats in what journalists say is a sign of shrinking press freedom.

