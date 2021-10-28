Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Deniz Yucel is a German-Turkish journalist working as a correspondent for German daily "Welt." He was detained in pre-trial custordy in Turkey in February 2017 on charges of supporting terrorism.
Deniz Yucel's imprisonment in Turkey sparked a wave of protest in and from Germany. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Yucel of espionage and of being an agent of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Criticism of Yucel's detention has been loud in Germany, with many accusations that it was a politically motivated move designed to sway sympathies toward Erdogan ahead of a referendum regarding the powers of the president. Here you can find an automatic compliation of DW content about Deniz Yucel
German reporter Deniz Yücel, previously imprisoned in Turkey, became the latest target for German right-wing extremists with a new wave of threatening emails. Police in the state of Hesse are facing awkward questions.
The ongoing trial against German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel highlights the dysfunctional state of Turkey's judicial system. Once a hostage, he is now free and back in Germany. But other journalists aren't so lucky.
In 2017, a journalist from Germany's Die Welt reported to Turkish police for questioning and spent the next year behind bars without charge. His trial over terrorism and incitement charges begins in Istanbul on Thursday.