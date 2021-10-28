Deniz Yucel is a German-Turkish journalist working as a correspondent for German daily "Welt." He was detained in pre-trial custordy in Turkey in February 2017 on charges of supporting terrorism.

Deniz Yucel's imprisonment in Turkey sparked a wave of protest in and from Germany. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Yucel of espionage and of being an agent of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Criticism of Yucel's detention has been loud in Germany, with many accusations that it was a politically motivated move designed to sway sympathies toward Erdogan ahead of a referendum regarding the powers of the president. Here you can find an automatic compliation of DW content about Deniz Yucel