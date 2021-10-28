Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Deniz Yucel

Deniz Yucel is a German-Turkish journalist working as a correspondent for German daily "Welt." He was detained in pre-trial custordy in Turkey in February 2017 on charges of supporting terrorism.

Deniz Yucel's imprisonment in Turkey sparked a wave of protest in and from Germany. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Yucel of espionage and of being an agent of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Criticism of Yucel's detention has been loud in Germany, with many accusations that it was a politically motivated move designed to sway sympathies toward Erdogan ahead of a referendum regarding the powers of the president. Here you can find an automatic compliation of DW content about Deniz Yucel

Journalist Deniz Yücel am Samstag, 19. Oktober 2019 auf der Frankfurter Buchmesse 2019. | Verwendung weltweit

Deniz Yücel: PEN Germany's new president 28.10.2021

The German journalist who was wrongfully imprisoned in Turkey for a year has been elected at the head of the association supporting persecuted authors.

10.05.2019, Berlin: Deniz Yücel (M), Journalist der «Welt», geht in Begleitung seiner Anwälte, seiner Frau Dilek Mayatürk (l) und Freunden zum Amtsgericht Tiergarten zu einer Vernehmung nach einer Rechtshilfeanfrage des 32.Schwurgerichts in Istanbul in der Türkei. Yücel war in der Türkei in Untersuchungshaft. Ihm wird das Verbreiten von Propagandamitteln verfassungswidriger Organisationen vorgeworfen. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German far-right, neo-Nazi group targets reporter Deniz Yücel in new wave of threats 19.07.2020

German reporter Deniz Yücel, previously imprisoned in Turkey, became the latest target for German right-wing extremists with a new wave of threatening emails. Police in the state of Hesse are facing awkward questions.
10.05.2019, Berlin: Deniz Yücel, Journalist der Welt, steht im Amtsgericht Tiergarten nach einer Vernehmung nach einer Rechtshilfeanfrage des 32. Schwurgerichts in Istanbul in der Türkei. Yücel war in der Türkei in Untersuchungshaft. Ihm wird das Verbreiten von Propagandamitteln verfassungswidriger Organisationen vorgeworfen. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Journalist Deniz Yücel sentenced to almost 3 years prison in Turkey 16.07.2020

The German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison in a controversial trial in Turkey. The verdict was delivered in absentia, as Yücel is now living in Germany.
10.05.2019, Berlin: Deniz Yücel (M), Journalist der «Welt», geht in Begleitung seiner Anwälte, seiner Frau Dilek Mayatürk (l) und Freunden zum Amtsgericht Tiergarten zu einer Vernehmung nach einer Rechtshilfeanfrage des 32.Schwurgerichts in Istanbul in der Türkei. Yücel war in der Türkei in Untersuchungshaft. Ihm wird das Verbreiten von Propagandamitteln verfassungswidriger Organisationen vorgeworfen. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Turkey seeks 16-year jail term for German reporter Deniz Yücel 14.02.2020

Deniz Yücel, a German-Turkish journalist could face up to 16 years imprisonment. The Turkish public prosecutor has accused him of spreading PKK propaganda and provoking hate but some think the charges are "absurd."
10.05.2019, Berlin: Deniz Yücel (M), Journalist der «Welt», geht in Begleitung seiner Anwälte, seiner Frau Dilek Mayatürk (l) und Freunden zum Amtsgericht Tiergarten zu einer Vernehmung nach einer Rechtshilfeanfrage des 32.Schwurgerichts in Istanbul in der Türkei. Yücel war in der Türkei in Untersuchungshaft. Ihm wird das Verbreiten von Propagandamitteln verfassungswidriger Organisationen vorgeworfen. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Journalist Deniz Yucel's detention was illegal: Turkish court 28.06.2019

The constitutional court found that Deniz Yucel was falsely imprisoned by authorities. Judges unanimously agreed that his freedom of speech was infringed upon by the state for his work as a journalist.
ARCHIV - 18.09.2018, Brandenburg, Potsdam: Deniz Yücel, deutsch-türkischer Journalist, lächelt vor der Verleihung des M100 Media Award 2018. (zu dpa «Deniz Yücel hofft auf Rückkehr in die Türkei - Lage weiter schlecht» vom 14.02.2019) Foto: Ralf Hirschberger/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit.

Turkey denies torture claims by journalist Deniz Yücel 12.05.2019

Turkey's Foreign Ministry has denied claims that the German-Turkish journalist was tortured in prison near Istanbul. It has also rejected a warning from Germany that Turkey should stick to the UN anti-torture convention.
10.05.2019, Berlin: Denzi Yücel, Journalist der «Welt», geht zum Amtsgericht Tiergarten zu einer Vernehmung nach einer Rechtshilfeanfrage des 32. Schwurgerichts in Istanbul in der Türkei. Yücel war in der Türkei in Untersuchungshaft. Ihm wird das Verbreiten von Propagandamitteln verfassungswidriger Organisationen vorgeworfen. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Deniz Yücel: Erdogan let me be tortured in Turkish prison 10.05.2019

German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel says that he was tortured during his near year-long detention in Turkey. In court testimony seen by DW, he holds Turkish President Erdogan personally responsible for the abuse.
15.07.2017 People carry Turkish flags they walk towards the July 15 Martyr's bridge on a National Unity March to commemorate the one year anniversary of the July 15, 2016 botched coup attempt, in Istanbul, Saturday, July 15, 2017. Turkey commemorates the first anniversary of the July 15 failed military attempt to overthrow Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with a series of events honoring some 250 people, who were killed across Turkey while trying to oppose coup-plotters. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) |

German Foreign Ministry tightens travel advisory for Turkey 10.03.2019

Germany has advised its citizens they risk arrest for expressing opinions that would be tolerated at home but may not be by Turkish authorities. German nationals have been arbitrarily arrested over the last two years.
Quelle: https://twitter.com/mesale_tolu *** Achtung: Nur im Rahmen der aktuellen Berichterstattung zu verwenden. Bild wird nach zwei Wochen ohne weiteren Hinweis gelöscht. Redaktionen sind angehalten, zeitnah Bildalternativen zu bestellen bzw. verbundenen Content aus den Angeboten der DW zu löschen. ***

German-Turkish dual citizen Adil Demirci on trial in Turkey 20.11.2018

Seven months ago, Turkish-German citizen of Cologne Adil Demirci went on vacation to Turkey. Before he could return he was arrested on terror charges. His trial is set to start.

A Turkish police officer stands guard at the site of an explosion in front of the courthouse in Izmir on January 5, 2017. A car bombing rocked the Turkish city of Izmir on January 5, 2016, killing at least two people and triggering a shootout that left two suspected militants dead, as authorities chased the fugitive killer behind the New Year attack in Istanbul. / AFP / EMRE TAZEGUL (Photo credit should read EMRE TAZEGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

German detained in Turkey for defaming Erdogan: reports 02.10.2018

Turkish authorities have arrested another German citizen according to media reports, this time for defaming Erdogan online. The suspect was arrested while on holiday and is not thought to hold Turkish citizenship.
ANKARA, TURKEY - AUGUST 18: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's sixth ordinary congress, at Ankara Sports Hall, in Ankara, Turkey on August 18, 2018. Murat Kula / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Turkey's Erdogan to open Cologne mosque in controversial state visit 19.09.2018

The Turkish president's hopes of addressing the German-Turkish community are closer to becoming reality. His upcoming state visit was described as a "betrayal" by journalist Deniz Yücel, who was imprisoned in Turkey.
24.03.2018, Berlin: Der Journalist Deniz Yücel zeigt während der Veranstaltung Auf die Freiheit im Festsaal Kreuzberg ein Bündel Briefe, die ihm seine Ehefrau mit ins Gefängnis gebracht hat. Erstmals seit seiner Entlassung aus türkischer Haft tritt der Korrespondent der Welt/N24-Gruppe öffentlich auf. Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Journalist Deniz Yücel to sue Turkey over imprisonment 30.08.2018

German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel, who was jailed in Turkey for spreading "terrorist propaganda," has demanded compensation for his "unlawful detention." Despite his release, Yücel still faces a trial in Turkey.
26.08.2018, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: Die deutsche Journalistin Mesale Tolu gibt nach ihrer Ankunft aus Istanbul ein Pressestatement in einem Gebäude nahe des Stuttgarter Flughafens. Tolu war in der Türkei wegen Terrorvorwürfen festgehalten worden. Foto: Christoph Schmidt/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German journalist Mesale Tolu arrives home after Turkey lifts travel ban 26.08.2018

The journalist and translator, who was on remand in Turkey on terror-related charges, has flown home with her three-year-old son. Although a Turkish court lifted her travel ban, she still faces trial in October.
German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel arrives at his home in Istanbul on February 16, 2018 following his release from prison. Turkey ordered the release of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel, held for more than a year without charge, which could remove a major hurdle to repairing ties between Ankara and Berlin. / AFP PHOTO / YASIN AKGUL (Photo credit should read YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Who is Deniz Yücel — and why is the German-Turkish journalist still on trial? 30.06.2018

The ongoing trial against German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel highlights the dysfunctional state of Turkey's judicial system. Once a hostage, he is now free and back in Germany. But other journalists aren't so lucky.
Die Rufe nach einer Freilassung des in der Tuerkei verhafteten Welt-Korrespondenten Deniz Yuecel werden lauter. Knapp 200 Demonstranten haben am 28.02.17 in Hamburg bei einem Autokorso die Freilassung des in der Tuerkei inhaftierten Journalisten gefordert | Verwendung weltweit

Yücel on trial: A timeline of his year spent in Erdogan's prisons in Turkey 28.06.2018

In 2017, a journalist from Germany's Die Welt reported to Turkish police for questioning and spent the next year behind bars without charge. His trial over terrorism and incitement charges begins in Istanbul on Thursday.
Abdullah Gül (A.Kisbenede/AFP/GettyImages)

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism 25.06.2018

Turkey's shift towards authoritarianism has been over 10 years in the making. However, in the aftermath of the failed 2016 military coup, President Erdogan and the AKP have accelerated their consolidation of power.
Show more articles