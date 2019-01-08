 Trump′s wall poses serious threat to endangered widlife | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 14.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

Trump's wall poses serious threat to endangered widlife

Donald Trump's plans for a "big, beautiful wall" on the US-Mexico border to allegedly stop criminals, rapists, terrorists and drugs pose a serious threat to endangered wildlife.

A U.S. worker inspects a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall

The current barrier, which has been going up gradually since 2007, is not as impenetrable as Trump's planned structure

A potent manifestation of US President Donald Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric, the southern border wall and the battle to pay for it has precipitated a record US government shutdown now in its fourth week. If the president does ultimately find a way to fund his impregnable barrier, one of the big losers will be a rich yet fragile ecosystem.

Crossborder conservation

"The border area is a biodiversity hotspot, it's one of the most biodiverse areas in the world," Jenni Miller, a senior scientist with Washington DC-based non-profit conservation organization Defenders of Wildlife, told DW.

Miller co-authored an October article, "Nature Divided, Scientists United: US-Mexico Border Wall Threatens Biodiversity and Binational Conservation," which details the environmental damage caused by the existing 1000 or so kilometers (621 miles) of barriers —  a sporadic collection of fences, posts and spikes — incrementally constructed along the US-Mexico border since 2007.

The article, which was co-signed by 2,700 scientists from 47 countries, argues that the situation will be exacerbated by Trump's plans for a solid structure. 

It's by no means the first attempt to flag up how 3,145 kilometers of hard barricades could negatively affect local flora and fauna.  

"Trump's border wall will be a deathblow to already endangered animals on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border," began a May 2017 survey by the Center for Biological Diversity titled "A Wall in the Wild."

According to Defenders of Wildlife, around 1,500 plant and animal species, including some 60 listed as endangered or vulnerable, are found within the five binational habitat corridors along the southern border.

Graphic depicting the five borderlands conservation hotspots

Blocking them off with a towering uninterrupted concrete barrier would, just by way of example, prevent red listed Peninsular bighorn sheep from accessing water and breeding sites between California and Mexico, and stop Mexican gray wolf and endangered Sonoran pronghorn from dispersing across the border to reestablish tattered populations.

Likewise, the National Butterfly Center, a sanctuary for 200 butterfly species in Texas — including the threatened monarch, whose Mexican population has declined nearly 90 percent since 1996 — is in the path of the proposed wall. 

Apart from dividing animal populations, the wall also poses a threat to their lives during extreme weather events. "We have observed wildlife deaths as a result of the flooding," said Miller.  

Fighting in the courts

Defenders of Wildlife are part of a coalition of conservation groups challenging the government in several lawsuits over its waiving of 28 environmental and public-safety laws — including the Endangered Species Act — to accelerate border wall construction across conservation zones and protected areas.

Although the Supreme Court refused to hear one case towards the end of last year, the plaintiffs say the legal fight is anything but over.

"As this issue continues to be a flashpoint both legally and politically, it will become difficult for the Supreme Court to ignore it," Jason Rylander, Senior Staff Attorney at Defenders of Wildlife, told DW.

A red lynx in scrub along the border

Many animals used to roaming freely across the border will be forced to stay on one side

Barriers of old

Conservationists and environmentalists in other countries where man-made barriers have been erected offer a sobering insight into the potential impacts of Trump's proposed wall.

Imad Atrash, director of the Palestinian Wildlife Society, has documented loss of biodiversity in the wake of the massive concrete barrier Israel started building as Palestine's Second Intifada against the country began in 2000.

Known by turns as a separation, segregation or apartheid wall, the structure has sliced through the land, destroying, Atrash says, vital nesting and breeding grounds for migration birds like the European honey buzzard, as well as habitat for mammals such as hyenas, foxes and wolves.

"The separation wall or fence between Jerusalem and Bethlehem destroyed all these habitat areas," he told DW.

In the early 2000s, he photographed a red fox digging a tunnel under a section of the barrier between Jerusalem and Bethlehem. He believes the animal was trying to reconnect with its mate.

"This is a real story of the wall separating animal families, the babies or chicks and their parents," he said after a long day in the field educating children about the area's rich but diminishing biodiversity.

Europe's new walls

Similar stories are being told across Europe, where 1000 kilometers of fencing has been erected in countries such as Hungary, Slovenia and Bulgaria since the start of the so-called migrant crisis in 2015. Designed to prevent people from moving freely, the barricades also block the path of animals.

Read moreBuildout of immigration fences in Europe endangers wildlife

"The effects of these fences will most likely be felt in the long-term, as they cut off gene-flow between populations and prevent wildlife from responding to changing environmental conditions," John Linnell, an Oslo-based researcher who co-authored a 2016 report on "Border Security Fencing and Wildlife," told DW.

He says large carnivores in the Balkans will be particularly vulnerable, and that one 349 kilometer section of razor wire fencing along the Croatia and Slovenia border has cut off part of the Dinaric Mountain range fragmenting areas inhabitated by three of Europe's five large carnivores, the brown bear, endangered gray wolf and Eurasian lynx.

Freedom of Movement

Like Imad Atrash, who says that the segregation wall in Israel-Palestine must be pulled down if wildlife habitats are to be revived, Linnell argues for greater openness and connectivity in Europe.

"European habitats are very fragmented and the fate of wildlife depends on maintaining and improving the connectivity that we have," he said. This means mirroring the "EU ideals of free movement of people, services and goods."

"Only by working together can European countries achieve their conservation goals," he added.

But as signified by Trump's planned southern border wall, barriers and fences erected in the name of far-right populism are not concerned with inclusion. On the contrary, they're clear cases of every man, woman, child, and even animal, for themselves.

  • Mountain gorilla in Virunga National Park

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    Hope for mountain gorillas

    Let's start with the good news. According to the latest Red List update, the number of mountain gorillas has significantly increased. The IUCN has said the number of animals has risen from about 680 a decade ago to more than 1,000 now. Intensive conservation action such as removal of snares has contributed to the rebound of the mountain gorilla, which inhabits the Congo region's jungles.

  • Fin whale in the sea

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    Whales get a reprieve

    Fin whales are now considered vulnerable rather than the more worrisome label of endangered. Their number has roughly doubled since the 1970s, to around 100,000 individuals, according to the IUCN. The situation of gray whales has also been upgraded — from critically endangered to endangered. Bans on commercial whaling have made a real impact on conservation.

  • Grouper fish underwater

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    Dampened euphoria

    Yet the IUCN also issued warnings about the consequences of overfishing. For example, 13 percent of grouper species worldwide and 9 percent of the approximately 450 fish species in Lake Malawi in eastern Africa are threatened with extinction. "Depleting fish stocks are a serious concern for food security, particularly for coastal communities in developing countries," the IUCN said.

  • The Mauritian flying fox

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    Flying fox being over-culled

    In a previous Red List update, the Mauritian flying fox — an important pollinator — moved from vulnerable to endangered. The bat population fell by a whopping 50 percent from 2015 to 2016 due largely to government-implemented culling sparked by alleged damage to fruit crops. The megabat species also faces threats from deforestation, illegal hunting and an increase in cyclone activity.

  • Australian Grassland Earless Dragon

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    Invasive species threaten Australian wildlife

    Invasive species are threatening a number of unique Australian reptiles. This grassland earless dragon has shifted from vulnerable to endangered. It often falls prey to feral cats, as well as changes to the intensity and frequency of bushfires. Like most native Australian wildlife, the reptile is adapted to environmental conditions that existed before European settlement.

  • The Malaysian Precious Stream Toad

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    A precious species

    Taking its name from "The Lord of the Rings" character Smeagol — aka Gollum — the precious stream toad is also on the list of species threatened with extinction. It is listed as vulnerable, largely as a result of expanding tourist resorts and complexes in its Genting Highlands habitat in Malaysia.

  • A New Zealand kea

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    Junk food parrots

    The population of keas, New Zealand's Bird of the Year 2017, is declining rapidly, mostly due to tourists who keep feeding the curious parrots junk food. As a result, the birds get used to trying novel food and end up eating poison bait meant to control pests such as rats, stoats, or possums, which destroy up to 60 percent of the birds' nests each year. You can see the connection, can't you?

  • Two black-legged kittiwakes on a ledge

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    No sand eel, no kittiwake

    Black-legged kittiwakes rely on certain key prey, like sand eels. But a lack of eels to eat means breeding colonies in the North Atlantic and Pacific are struggling to feed their chicks. Globally, the species is thought to have declined by around 40 percent since the 1970s. The main cause is overfishing and alterations in the ocean due to climate change.

  • A snowy owl behind a fence

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    Fewer snowy owls than assumed

    The snowy owl is vulnerable, with recent population estimates much lower than previously thought. Climate change has hit the iconic Arctic bird hard, as it has increased snowmelt and reduced the availability of rodent prey. A quarter of bird species reassessed in the Red List, including the snowy owl, have become more endangered.

  • Gray Rhebok antelope

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    Reebok namesake in danger

    Five species of African antelopes — of which four were previously assessed as least concern — have been declining drastically as a result of poaching, habitat degradation and competition with domestic livestock. One of these is the gray rhebok, for which the Reebok sports brand is named.

  • Giant Eland Antilope

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    World's largest antelope in trouble

    The world's largest antelope, the giant eland — previously assessed as least concern — is also vulnerable. Its estimated global population is between 12,000 and 14,000 at most, with fewer than 10,000 mature animals. This species is declining due to poaching for bushmeat, human encroachment into protected areas and expansion of agriculture and livestock grazing.

    Author: Dave Keating, Ajit Niranjan, Ineke Mules, Hannah Fuchs


DW recommends

Donald Trump warns shutdown 'could last years'

US President Donald Trump has threatened to declare a national emergency to build a border wall if he can't get congressional funding. Democrats said Trump was in need of "an intervention" from Senate Republicans. (05.01.2019)  

Donald Trump threatens emergency powers to pay for wall

As the US government shutdown reached its 20th day, Trump went to Texas to make his case for building a border wall. He wants $5.7 billion from US funds, and has said he might use emergency powers to finance the project. (11.01.2019)  

Tigers prowl Texas backyards

A couple of thousand tigers — many owned as pets — live in Texas. That gives the US state the second-largest population of the endangered species in the world, after India. It's a major challenge for tiger conservation. (28.06.2018)  

Climate change threatens half of wildlife in biodiversity hotspots, study says

A new study by WWF predicts drastic consequences for animal species around the world if temperatures keep rising — even if pledged limits to global warming are met. (14.03.2018)  

LA lions to roam over freeway

Planning has started on the largest wildlife crossing in the world. The privately-funded bridge would allow the endangered Santa Monica mountain lion and other species to dodge safely the insanity of LA traffic. (17.01.2017)  

Buildout of immigration fences in Europe endangers wildlife

The ongoing refugee crisis, possible further exits from the EU: Europe faces a future with reinforced border security structures. But border fences are the enemy of wildlife, as new findings show. (29.06.2016)  

Hungary completes second fence to keep out migrants

Hungarian officials have argued that the new fence will secure both Hungary and the EU from additional migrants. International groups have criticized Hungary for its recent anti-migration measures. (28.04.2017)  

Lions: An apex predator under threat

Lions were once found all over Africa, now they prowl the plains and open woodlands of just a few countries. Why are these charismatic animals so threatened? (20.04.2018)  

Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature's annual Red List assesses 97,000 species — 27,000 face extinction. Poaching, invasive pests, agriculture and climate change are driving many of them to the brink. (14.11.2018)  

Europe's most inspiring national parks

On May 24, the European Day of Parks celebrates the natural wonders of Europe's protected areas - and the key role they play in conservation. (24.05.2018)  

WWW links

Nature Divided, Scientists United: US–Mexico Border Wall Threatens Biodiversity and Binational Conservation

A Wall in the Wild

WWF report on monarch butterflies

Related content

USA Shutdown l Präsident Donald Trump wirbt in Texas für die Mauer

Donald Trump threatens emergency powers to pay for wall 11.01.2019

As the US government shutdown reached its 20th day, Trump went to Texas to make his case for building a border wall. He wants $5.7 billion from US funds, and has said he might use emergency powers to finance the project.

USA Haushaltssperre wird über Weihnachten verlängert

US government shutdown: No end in sight 23.12.2018

US President Donald Trump canceled his holiday plans to stay in Washington as Democrats continue to reject his border wall funding demand. The US Senate will not meet until after Christmas.

Donald Trump

How Donald Trump changed things in 10 easy lessons 19.01.2018

Much of the attention on US President Trump focuses on what he says and tweets. But in his first year in office he has already had a significant impact on key issues affecting people in the US and around the world.

Advertisement

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Indonesia: The sinking capital

The Indonesian capital of Jakarta is sinking. In the settlement of Tongkol, people now take action. 

Eco@Africa

DW Eco Africa - Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's show: mud homes in Ghana, fighting climate change with comics and making pencils out of newspaper. 