Troubled Thuringia gets fresh election dates

Politicians from four German political parties in the east German state of Thuringia have chosen new election dates to elect both the state premier and a new parliament, during a meeting on Friday.

Elections for a new state premier will take place on March 4, 2020 with the state election taking place on April 25, 2021.

The center-left Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens, the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the hard-left Die Linke (The Left) agreed the dates after a meeting in the state capital Erfurt.

The new elections are intended to bring an end to the political crisis in the state. It has been at the center of a controversy after the pro-businessFree Democrat's Thomas Kemmerich was elected as state premier with the backing of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) — breaking a political taboo in the country.

The four parties also agreed upon a stability pact in order to prevent the AfD from being able to play king maker in the next government.

Parties form bloc against AfD

The four-party bloc intends to stand former state president Bodo Ramelow as their candidate in the upcoming March state premier elections. The Die Linke politician will then head an interim government until Thuringia-state citizens elect an entirely new government next year.

The interim government will be formed of a red-red-green minority coalition made up of the SPD, Die Linke and the Green party.

The interim government intends to leave the agreement of a state budget until next year.

State SPD-leader Wolfgang Tiefensee said this will end "an intolerable situation of a period without government, at a time where the state premier has also stepped down."

Vice leader of the state CDU party Mario Voigt spoke of his party playing the role of "constructive opposition" during the next year.

"These are exceptional circumstances. We must solve the crisis together."

Green party spokesperson Ann-Sophie Bohm-Eisenbrandt wrote on Twitter: "Now hopefully there will be plain sailing ahead for Thuringia."

