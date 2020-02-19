 Angela Merkel says she won′t interfere in search for CDU successor | News | DW | 19.02.2020

News

Angela Merkel says she won't interfere in search for CDU successor

The announcement follows the resignation of Angela Merkel's previously tipped successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. The Christian Democrats are scrambling to find a credible contender for next year's election.

Angola Merkel (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would not interfere in the search for the next Christian Democratic Union (CDU) candidate.

"I won't interfere in the issue of who will lead the CDU in the future or who will be the candidate for chancellor," Merkel told a news conference.

Watch video 00:57

AKK: 'I will accompany the process of finding a candidate for chancellorship'

The announcement follows the resignation of Merkel's previously tipped successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. Kramp-Karrenbauer announced that she would step down after a state premier was elected with the backing of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and the CDU in the eastern state of Thuringia.

She also gave up her ambitions for running as party chair, as she said she believed one person should do both, which had been standard practice before she took over as chair.

The party is now scrambling to find a new candidate for the post. Potentials include Norbert Röttgen, the head of the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee and a former environment minister under Merkel; Armin Laschet, the premier of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia; Health Minister Jens Spahn; and the CDU's former parliamentary group leader, Friedrich Merz.

  • Norbert Röttgen

    Norbert Röttgen: Potential Greens ally

    Röttgen, the newest contender, served as environment minister under Merkel from 2009-2012. He now heads the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee. He designed Germany's energy transition plan and is seen as someone who could work with the Greens, the party polling second. He was also part of the "Pizza Connection," a group of CDU and Greens MPs that held meetings in the '90s and early 2000s.

  • Armin Laschet (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Armin Laschet: Affable state premier

    Laschet, a journalist and former European Parliament member, has headed Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia since 2017. The liberal-conservative is a Merkel supporter — and backed her in the 2015 refugee crisis. Another "Pizza Connection" member, he is known for being able to work with both the FDP and Greens, which may be the most likely coalition setup in the next government.

  • Friedrich Merz (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Friedrich Merz: Longstanding Merkel critic

    The former leader of the CDU/CSU grouping in the Bundestag withdrew from frontline politics in 2009. He made a surprise comeback in 2018 when he joined the CDU leadership race, losing narrowly to AKK. Merz recently quit his post as chairman at BlackRock, the world's largest investment management firm, to "help the conservative party renew itself." He appeals to the CDU's conservative members.

  • Jens Spahn holds a mobile phone in his hand as he speaks during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party convention

    Jens Spahn: Young and conservative

    The 39-year-old entered the Bundestag in 2002 and became Germany's health minister in 2018. Spahn, who is openly gay, is popular in the CDU's conservative wing. He opposes limited dual citizenship for young foreigners, criticized attempts to loosen laws on advertising abortions, and called for banning the burqa in public.

  • German CDU politician Peter Altmaier (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

    Peter Altmaier: CDU's seasoned veteran

    Altmaier, known as "Merkel's bodyguard," has supported the chancellor's centrist policy platform on multiple fronts. Originally from Saarland, Altmaier first worked for the European Union before entering the Bundestag in 1994. The former environment minister turned economy minister is renowned for his kitchen diplomacy and being a stickler for policy detail.


Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

lc/ng (Reuters) 

 

