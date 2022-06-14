Tourists displace refugees in Bulgaria

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria have to vacate hotels in holiday regions. And there are difficulties with integration.
The pandemic remains ongoing; there's a war in Europe, and inflation is soaring. In such challenging times, many people are longing for a vacation. But taking off on holiday isn't as easy as it used to be.
World leaders have sharply condemned a decision by pro-Russian separatists to sentence three foreign fighters to death. Germany said the move shows Russia's "complete disregard" for international law. DW has the latest.
Sanctions related to the Ukraine war have made it difficult for many Russians to travel abroad. Can domestic tourism close the gap?
An estimated 6 million refugees have poured out of Ukraine as they flee Russia's invasion. Their welcome in central Europe has been generous and genuine. Now some hosts are also considering potential benefits.
