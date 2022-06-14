 Tourists displace refugees in Bulgaria | Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People | DW | 16.06.2022

Focus on Europe

Tourists displace refugees in Bulgaria

Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria have to vacate hotels in holiday regions. And there are difficulties with integration.

People flock the Black Sea beach near the town of Varna, some 450 km from Sofia, Bulgaria 24 June, as temperatures reached between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of Bulgaria.

Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria make way for tourists 14.06.2022

Pro-Ukraine people, partially reflected in a glass, wave Ukraine flags during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, March 7, 2022. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow's armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets Monday. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

World in Progress: How to deal with the fallout of war 13.04.2022

A bill in the U.S. House would make marijuana legal on the federal level and help roll back the so-called war on drugs that has disproportionately targeted people of color. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS/ABACAPRESS.COM - NO FILM, NO VIDEO, NO TV, NO DOCUMENTARY

Netherlands: State-controlled cannabis cultivation 09.06.2022

13-jährige Franzose Arthur Soufflet mit einem Obdachlosen. Foto: Sandy Palenzuela

France: Painting for the homeless 09.06.2022

Urlauber beobachten am 30.03.2016 am Strand Maho Beach auf dem niederlaendischen Teil der Insel St. Martin ein landendes Flugzeug der Fluggesellschaft Air France. Foto: Philipp Laage

From COVID to war: Will travel become more expensive? 13.06.2022

The pandemic remains ongoing; there's a war in Europe, and inflation is soaring. In such challenging times, many people are longing for a vacation. But taking off on holiday isn't as easy as it used to be.

Two British citizens Aiden Aslin, left, and Shaun Pinner, right, and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim, center, sit behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, in the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The two British citizens and a Moroccan have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine's side. The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks ago. (AP Photo)

Ukraine: Outrage grows over 'shocking' death sentences for foreign fighters — live updates 10.06.2022

World leaders have sharply condemned a decision by pro-Russian separatists to sentence three foreign fighters to death. Germany said the move shows Russia's "complete disregard" for international law. DW has the latest.

Goritskij Mariä Himmelfahrt-Kloster, Allerheiligenkirche mit Refektorium (Ende XVII. Jh.) und Mariä-Himmelfahrt-Kathedrale (1750er), Pereslawl-Zalesskij. Jaroslawl Oblast. Russland

Dacha instead of Dubai: Russia's tourism industry looks inward 07.06.2022

Sanctions related to the Ukraine war have made it difficult for many Russians to travel abroad. Can domestic tourism close the gap?

Ein Geschäft in Prag sucht MitarbeiterInnen

Czech Republic eyes Ukrainian refugee labor boost 03.06.2022

An estimated 6 million refugees have poured out of Ukraine as they flee Russia's invasion. Their welcome in central Europe has been generous and genuine. Now some hosts are also considering potential benefits.