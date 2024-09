09/12/2024 September 12, 2024

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is regarded as a human rights violation and a form of violence and discrimination against girls and women. However, despite a global push to end the practice, it still happens in some African countries, including Nigeria. Watch what Nigerian teens told our GirlZOffMute teen reporter, Angel Unigwe, what they think of FGM. What's your opinion on FGM?#GirlZOffMute