Jane Nyingi

Jane Nyingi is interested in youth issues, politics, and gender issues. She also coordinates GirlZ Off Mute production. A platform for African teens.

She is a senior editor, radio host, and producer at the English for Africa Desk. Before joining Deutsche Welle, she worked in four major Kenyan media houses (Citizen TV/Radio, Radio Jambo, Milele FM, and KBC).