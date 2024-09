09/23/2024 September 23, 2024

Do you think teachers favor famous pupils? Ugandan teen rapper Fresh Kid UG, who is a school prefect, says that's not the case. The 12-year-old claims that his position was earned through a vigorous campaign and vote. Fresh Kid UG, who spoke with our teen reporter who visited his school, talks about his music, studies, and also addresses his haters. #GirlZOffMute #77Percent #DWAfrica