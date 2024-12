12/12/2024 December 12, 2024

If your child told you he or she wants to become a photographer in the future, how would you react? At only 12, Ariyike Muyinoluwa Oluwaseun is a household name in Nigeria thanks to photography. She started when she was four years old and says she has now become addicted to it. She met with our teen reporter Angel and spoke about her journey, even to owning a photo company.