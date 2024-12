12/12/2024 December 12, 2024

Imagine being born without a right arm and poor eyesight and ending up representing your country at top world sports events as a swimmer. That's the story of 17-year-old Ugandan Husna Kukundakwe. Husna, who competed in the Paris 2024 Paralympics, says she hopes her success will encourage parents to support their disabled children. #GirlZOffMute #DWAfrica #The77Percent