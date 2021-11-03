Visit the new DW website

Inclusion

Inclusion — accommodating people who experience racism, sexism, homophobia or ableism and incorporating their voices, experiences and ideas into mainstream society — has become a priority in politics and education.

Inclusion — the practice of accommodating people who have historically been excluded by racism, sexism, homophobia or ableism and incorporating their voices, experiences and ideas into mainstream society — has become a prominent theme in politics and education. Practices of inclusion include using gender-neutral language, evaluating the effects of policies on all communities within a jurisdiction, and ensuring representation of women and LGBTQ and BIPOC communities in government.

PK zum neuen Brandgutachten zum Tod von Oury Jalloh in 2005, Dessau, Sachsen-Anhalt.

Oury Jalloh death: German prosecutors accused of obstructing justice 03.11.2021

A new reconstruction of the 2005 burning death of Oury Jalloh in a police cell has again underlined flaws in the official explanation. The Sierra Leonean man's family believe original investigators obstructed justice.
Autismus in Europa - Zentrums für Soziale Rehabilitation und Integration mit Priorität für das autistische Spektrum, Sofia, Bulgarien 2. v.l. Antonio Petkow; 3. v.l. Tswetelina Georgiewa; 4. v.l. Ani Andonowa

People on autism spectrum in Bulgaria seek understanding 02.11.2021

People on the autism spectrum often face discrimination and other challenges in everyday life. In Bulgaria, activists are working to raise awareness and reduce stigma.
30.10.2021 Pope Francis meets with India's Prime Minister Modi at the Vatican. October 30, 2021. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

G20: India's Modi meets Pope Francis for first time 30.10.2021

Religious minorities in India have reported increased discrimination and violence since Narendra Modi took office in 2014. The pope wants to make an official trip to the South Asian nation, but has so far been shunned.
02.06.2019 +++ LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Quinton De Kock of South Africa takes the catch of Soumya Sarkar of Bangladesh during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between South Africa and Bangladesh at The Oval on June 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Cricket T20: Quinton de Kock apologizes for not taking the knee 28.10.2021

The South African cricket star had pulled out of a World Cup match against the West Indies after refusing to follow a team directive to make the anti-racism gesture.
LGBT activists attend a protest near the Senate, asking for the approval of a law promoted by Democratic Party's lawmaker Alessandro Zan, aimed to extend further protections from discrimination to the LGBT community, in Rome, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The banner at right reads 'Stop rebates! Law Zan now!' (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

Italy: Senate rejects anti-homophobia law 27.10.2021

The law would have made homophobia a crime that is treated similarly to racism. Right-wing lawmakers were particularly opposed to the proposal.
20.10.2021 «Respekt! Kein Platz für Rassismus» hängt am ersten Tag für Fachbesucher auf der Frankfurter Buchmesse 2021 an einem Stand. Im Hintergrund ist der Stand des Jungeuropa-Verlages zu sehen. Aufgrund der Teilnahme des neurechten Verlags haben einige Autorinnen ihren Besuch bei der Buchmesse abgesagt. Nach der pandemiebedingten Pause 2020 darf die Frankfurter Buchmesse in diesem Jahr wieder mit Publikum stattfinden.

Opinion: No far-right publishers at the Frankfurt Book Fair, please! 22.10.2021

Protest over far-right exhibitors at the Frankfurt Book Fair is justified, says DW's Stefan Dege. A history of racist violence in Germany makes the issue all the more pressing, he thinks.
Gil Ofarim kommt zum Fotocall zu The absolut art of togetherness art talk im Hotel de Rome.

Germany: Antisemitism is 'daily reality,' says musician Gil Ofarim 18.10.2021

A recent incident involving the Jewish musician Gil Ofarim has sparked debate about antisemitism in Germany. Media have cast doubt on part of his account, but he said that does not detract from the gravity of the case.
26.9.2021, Jerewan, Armenien, FILE PHOTO: Mourners gather at Yerablur Military Pantheon military cemetery to commemorate Armenian service members killed in a conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh on the eve of the first anniversary of conflict escalation in Yerevan, Armenia September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov/File Photo

Armenia and Azerbaijan face off in UN court over ethnic discrimination case 14.10.2021

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse the other of violating an international anti-discrimination convention in the wake of the Nagorno-Karabakh war. The conflict left thousands dead, and tensions continue.
Ein Wahlplakat der AfD Kandidaten für den Landtag hängt am Ortsausgang von Eisleben. Die Wahl zum neuen Landtag in Sachsen-Anhalt ist die letzte Landtagswahl vor der Bundestagswahl im September 2021.

Opinion: AfD has accepted its fate — it's a party that doesn't mind racism 11.10.2021

Jörg Meuthen's decision to step down as party chairman has dug the already far-right party deeper into its hard-core nationalist trench. It's where the AfD always wanted to be, says Ben Knight.
The idle Tesla Factory is seen in Fremont, California on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Shelter in place orders because of coronavirus have closed the plant. In a series of tweets Saturday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened to move the company's headquarters to Texas or Nevada, where shelter-in-place rules are less restrictive. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

Tesla ordered to pay over $130 million in racism case 05.10.2021

A US court has ruled in favor of a Black former employee who was subjected to racial abuse by his colleagues, ordering he be paid an unprecedented $130 million in damages.
Achtung, ausschließlich zur aktuellen Berichterstattung!*** Archiv der Flucht 30.9.2021 – 3.1.2022 Foto: HKW

Refugees in Germany tell their stories in 'Archive of Refuge' 30.09.2021

A new oral history archive launched on September 30 gives refugees in Germany a voice. What they have to say is multifaceted, and in parts disturbing.

The idle Tesla Factory is seen in Fremont, California on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Shelter in place orders because of coronavirus have closed the plant. In a series of tweets Saturday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened to move the company's headquarters to Texas or Nevada, where shelter-in-place rules are less restrictive. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

Slurs and swastikas: Tesla under fire for racism — again 29.09.2021

Fresh accusations of racism have landed US carmaker Tesla in court. The electric car manufacturer has faced similar allegations in the past.

Lia Rodrigues, brasilianische Tänzerin und Sozialarbeiterin (undatierte Aufnahme). Rodrigues erhält in diesem Jahr den Kunst- und Kulturpreis der deutschen Katholiken. Der mit 25000 Euro dotierte Preis wird gemeinsam von der Deutschen Bischofskonferenz und dem Zentralkomitee der deutschen Katholiken vergeben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Lia Rodrigues: Dancing to highlight Brazil's traumas 29.09.2021

Having made dance accessible to slum residents in Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian visionary artist is now being honored by a prestigious German award.
Das Sommerbad Humboldthain der Berliner Bäder Betriebe (BBB) in der Wiesenstraße in Berlin-Wedding, aufgenommen am 13. Juli 2018. Im Bild: Eine muslimische Frau mit Kopftuch am Beckenrand. Berlin Deutschland *** The summer bath Humboldthain of the Berlin baths Businesses BBB in the Wiesenstraße in Berlin Wedding taken on 13 July 2018 In the picture A Muslim woman with a headscarf on the edge of the pool Berlin Germany Copyright: xKittyxKleist-HeinrichxTSPx

German elections: Hijab-wearing woman turned away from voting booth 28.09.2021

The woman was later allowed to vote in the western town of Bergheim after she complained to election authorities. Town officials have apologized for the incident.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Revisiting Berlin's wetlands, the global food agenda and queer inclusion 23.09.2021

As we edge closer to Germany's federal election, we go back in time to experience Berlin as a swampland. We also hear about some of the controversies surrounding the imminent UN World Food Systems Summit, find out how a spaceship-like warehouse in the Netherlands is using fish poo to grow food, and chat about queer inclusion in environmental matters.
President Joe Biden steps away after addressing the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Timothy A. Clary/Pool Photo via AP)

US snubs UN commitment to stamp out racism 23.09.2021

The United States was not present when global leaders pledged to double down on racism. Meanwhile, the Honduran president publicly denied drugs trafficking allegations.
