Driving Danfos in Lagos: A Fight for Equality

Samson Adeleke
September 10, 2024

One of the city's first female Danfo drivers, Adunni is breaking barriers while navigating her bus through the streets of Lagos. See her drive change and challenge gender norms in Nigeria's bustling transport industry.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kTae
