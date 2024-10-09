Driving Danfos in Lagos: A Fight for Equality

Cars and TransportationNigeriaDriving Danfos in Lagos: A Fight for EqualityTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationNigeriaSamson Adeleke09/10/2024September 10, 2024One of the city's first female Danfo drivers, Adunni is breaking barriers while navigating her bus through the streets of Lagos. See her drive change and challenge gender norms in Nigeria's bustling transport industry.https://p.dw.com/p/4kTaeAdvertisement