09/12/2024 September 12, 2024

Have you heard of Ugandan teen rapper Fresh Kid UG? GirlZOffMute got a chance to talk with the 12-year-old rapper, whose music has received thousands of views on YouTube and social media platforms. At some point the Ugandan government attempted to stop him singing, citing child labor laws, but he won the battle and continues to sing. #GirlZOffMute #77Percent #DWAfrica