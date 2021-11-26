Therapist helps Afghan asylum seekers to deal with trauma

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Psychologist Maria Ksiazak helps migrants who came to Germany via Belarus to deal with trauma after the dangerous journey. @DW
The European Union as well as Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are attempting to stop people crossing the border from Belarus. Aleksander Lukashenko's regime has sought to destabilize Europe's eastern border.
Poland's PM Mateusz Morawiecki slammed Belarus' efforts to use migrants as "weapons" against the bloc ahead of talks with EU leaders. He also accused Belarus of having the "back-room support" of Russian President Putin.
The migrant crisis unfolding along the EU's external frontier has been accompanied by belligerent rhetoric and threats against Belarus. It's time for the OSCE to take action, says Roman Goncharenko.
Polish authorities have arrested three individuals, including one German citizen, for helping migrants trying to illegally enter the EU. The crossings come after two border camps were cleared.
