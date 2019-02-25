Syria's Bashar Assad makes first trip to Iran since outbreak of civil war

Syrian President Bashar Assad has visited Iran on his first trip to his closest regional ally since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011, state media reported Monday.



Assad met with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani, as well as other top officials in Tehran. It was a rare foreign trip for Assad, who has visited Russia twice since the outbreak of the conflict eight years ago.

Read more: Syria conflict — What do the US, Russia, Turkey and Iran want?

Khamenei praised Assad for strengthening the alliance between Iran, Syria and Hezbollah against US and Western plans for the region.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran sees helping Syria's government and nation as support for the resistance movement and is deeply proud of doing it," Khamenei said.

"The creation of the buffer that the Americans are seeking to create in Syria is an example of these dangerous conspiracies which must be strongly denounced and resisted," Khamenei added.

Syrian state TV reported that Assad "thanked the Islamic Republic's leadership and people for what they have given to Syria during the war." The presidency said "both sides expressed their satisfaction with the strategic levels reached between the two countries in all fields."

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on 'I feel nothing' On February 1, 1979, Ayatollah Khomeini returned to Tehran from exile in France. When a reporter asked him how he felt upon his return to Iran, Khomeini replied: "Nothing — I feel nothing." Some analysts interpreted his remarks as the Shiite leader's idea about embarking on a "divine mission" where emotions hardly mattered.

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on The Shah ran out of time Two months before Khomeini's return to Iran, an estimated six to nine million people took to the streets in the country's major cities. The demonstrations were largely peaceful, compared to the violent September 8, 1978, protests. The Shah regime, headed by Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, had realized that its time in power was over and that they could not stop Khomeini's return.

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on Even women rooted for Khomeini The revolutionary mood was so intense in Tehran that even many women celebrated Khomeini's return, ignoring the fact that Khomeini had slammed Shah's measures for women's emancipation in exile. In 1963, the Shah of Iran granted women the right to vote.

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on A spectacle of exuberance In 1971, the Shah and his wife Farah Diba (seen in the picture) staged a lavish spectacle on the ancient site of Persepolis to mark the "2,500th anniversary of the Iranian monarchy." Many heads of state attended the event. Khomeini, in his message from exile, condemned the monarchy as "cruel, evil and un-Islamic."

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on Exile and death Under pressure from the Islamic Revolution, the Shah (left) had left Iran on January 16, 1979. After spending time in several countries, he succumbed to cancer on July 27, 1980 in Cairo, Egypt.

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on Consolidating power In the beginning, women's rights were not a major issue for the Islamic revolutionaries. They only imposed hardline Islam after consolidating their victory.

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on Soldiers join the revolution Upon Khomeini's return to Iran in 1979, the military did not confront the protesters. On February 11, the army declared itself neutral. Despite that, the revolutionaries executed several generals in February and April.

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on New government Soon after his return, Khomeini declared the monarchy, the previous government and parliament illegal, and said he would appoint a government "because of the fact that this nation believes in me." According to Iran experts, it was not self-deception but reality.

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on The liberal face of the revolution Mehdi Bazargan, a scholar and pro-democracy activist, had campaigned against the Pahlavi dynasty, for which he had been incarcerated for several years. Khomeini appointed him as his first prime minister, although Bazargan was critical of him as well. Bazargan had called Khomeini a "turbaned Shah" after a meeting with the Ayatollah in Paris. He remained in office for only nine months.

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on Occupation of the US Embassy In November 1979, radical Iranian students seized the US Embassy in Tehran and took the embassy staff hostage. The students were fearful of Shah's return to power with US help. Khomeini took advantage of the situation. He dismissed his opponents as "US allies."

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on Ali Khamenei – guardian of the revolution In 1989, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was elected by the expert council to succeed Khomeini. Khamenei, to this date, has the ultimate power over all state institutions. Although the 79-year-old does not have the same charisma as his predecessor, he represents the policies of Iranian hardliners who refuse to reform the system and continue to persecute dissidents. Author: Hans Spross



Assad takes victory lap

Assad has retaken major cities and largely defeated rebels seeking to oust him with the support of Russia, Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

The regime now controls most of the population and about two-thirds of the country, excluding a jihadi-controlled enclave in Idlib, Turkish zones in the north and a part of the country controlled by US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces. Assad has vowed to bring all territory under the state's sovereignty.

Sitting in the room during Assad's meeting with Khamenei was General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force — the overseas arm of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which has provided the Syrian regime with military and financial support.

During their meeting, Rouhani assured Assad that "Tehran will be alongside Damascus in the stabilization, return of refugees and internal political process."

The two presidents also discussed efforts by Russia, Iran and Turkey to end the Syrian conflict.

Iranian-backed Shiite militias have carved out a major role in Syria's security apparatus, and Tehran and Damascus have in recent months signed a string of economic deals that are likely to further increase Iran's long-term presence in the country.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Rise of Hezbollah Hezbollah, or Party of God, was conceived by Muslim clerics in the 1980s in response to the Israeli invasion of South Lebanon in 1982. The Shiite group has a political and military wing.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization National support against Israel Hezbollah emerged in the 1980s as an amalgamation of Shiite militias and played a major role in the Lebanese civil war. It used guerrilla warfare to drive Israeli forces out of South Lebanon — Israel withdrew in 2000. Israel and Hezbollah fought another war in 2006. Its defense of Lebanon against Israel had won it cross-sectarian support and acceptance in Lebanese society.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Backed by Iran Since its creation, Hezbollah has received military, financial and political support from Iran and Syria. Today, Hezbollah's military wing is more powerful than Lebanon's own army and has become a major regional paramilitary force.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Political apparatus Hezbollah turned its focus to politics following the end of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war. It represents a large section of the Lebanese Shiite population and is allied with other sectarian groups, including Christians. Their political development has mostly come under Hassan Nasrallah (pictured), who became the group's leader in 1992.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Armed wing Unlike other parties in Lebanon's multi-sided 1975-1990 civil war, Hezbollah did not disband its armed wing. Some Lebanese political groups, such as Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Future Movement, want Hezbollah to put down its arms. Hezbollah argues its militant wing is necessary to defend against Israel and other external threats.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Terror group? A number of countries and bodies, including the United States, Israel, Canada and the Arab League, consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization. However, the United Kingdom, Australia and the European Union differentiate between its legitimate political activities and its militant wing.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Hezbollah enters Syria's civil war Hezbollah has been one of the main backers of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country's civil war. Its entrance into the war helped save Assad, one of its chief patrons; secured weapons supply routes from Syria and formed a buffer zone around Lebanon against Sunni militant groups it feared would take over Syria. As a result it has won considerable support from Shiite communities in Lebanon.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Sectarianism Lebanon has long been at the center of regional power struggles, particularly between Saudi Arabia and Iran. However, Hezbollah's military and political ascendancy, as well as its intervention in Syria, have also helped stoke Sunni-Shiite sectarian tensions in Lebanon and across the region.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Renewed conflict with Israel? Iran and Hezbollah have increased their political and military strength through the war in Syria. Israel views this as a threat and has carried out dozens of airstrikes on Iran/Hezbollah targets in Syria. Israel has vowed to not let Iran and Hezbollah create a permanent presence in Syria. There is growing concern of another war between Hezbollah and Israel that could draw in Iran. Author: Chase Winter



Read more: Iran's military power: What you need to know

Tensions with Israel, US

Iran's growing influence in Syria has increased the prospect of a conflict with Israel, which has carried out dozens of attacks on Iranian forces, Shiite militia and Hezbollah.

US President Donald Trump announced in December that all American forces would leave Syria, but US officials recently said between 200-400 troops would remain in the country to support US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and prevent a resurgence of the "Islamic State." The US also has a base at al-Tanf, near the Iraqi border, where troops are expected to stay.

The decision to maintain a US troop presence is intended to prevent clashes between US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces and NATO ally Turkey. It is also viewed as an attempt to counter the Assad regime and Iran-backed militia from widening their grip over more of Syria's territory.

cw/cmk (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.