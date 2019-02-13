 Putin, Erdogan, Rouhani talk Syria in Sochi | News | DW | 14.02.2019

News

Putin, Erdogan, Rouhani talk Syria in Sochi

The withdrawal of US troops from Syria has created a power vacuum that could play into the hands of Russia, Turkey and Iran. Time is running out for Ankara to pick a side, experts told DW.

Rouhani , Putin and Erdogan meeting in Sochi in 2017 (Getty Images/AFP/M. Klimentyev)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to discuss the last remaining rebel strongholds in the Syrian province of Idlib with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a summit Sochi on Thursday.

The two leaders' had brokered a cease-fireto create a demilitarized buffer zone in the region . However, an al-Qaida-linked faction  has tightened its grip on the region in recent months, with Russia describing it as a "terrorist nest"

"Ankara promised Russia that Turkey would push out armed opposition forces from Idlib, but it could not keep its word," Turkish expert Burak Bilgehan Özpetek told DW.

Read more: What do the US, Russia, Turkey want from the Syria conflict?

Russia is a key backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad and increasingly impatient about militants in Idlib.

"We will do all we can to help the Syrian government and its armed forces to solve the problem of liberating their territory," Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Iran also provides massive support to the Assad regime, while Turkey is allied with various opposition groups.

Syria: Stuck with IS

West 'throwing spanners in the works'

Putin, Erdogan, and the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are also expected to talk about a special committee that would be tasked with drafting Syria's next constitution. Previously, the UN admitted it was unable to create such committee as Damascus objected to the list of the proposed members.

Russia's top diplomat Lavrov said that Iran, Turkey, and Russia had already presented their own list, but Western countries had "thrown spanners in the works of UN officials, in order to prevent the authorization of the list."

Moscow was "ready to search for a solution for this situation," he added.

Read more: US warns Turkey against targeting Kurds in Syria

Ankara moving closer to the Kremlin

The leaders of Iran, Russia, and Turkey have met several times in this format since 2017.

The so-called Astana talks involving the three powers have overshadowed efforts by the US and other Western countries to end the eight-year conflict.

Turkey, a NATO member, is also coordinating with the-US led coalition in Syria, and Erdogan recently suggested creating a Turkish-American safety zone for Kurds. With the US set to withdraw their troops, however, the initiative seems increasingly unlikely.

  Kobane awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    PKK graffiti in Kobane

    Turkey sees no difference between the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria and the PKK organization in Turkey. The PKK is also considered a terrorist organization by the US and the EU, however, the western allies have supported SDF in their fight against the "Islamic State" (IS) group.

  • A woman sitting on a couch in her house (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    Taking a stand

    Adla Bakir, head of the Kongra Star organization, an umbrella for women’s groups in Rojava, recalls how she gave an oath to serve the people in the opening stages of the Kurdish revolution in 2011. The revolution’s emphasis on gender rights has empowered women to become fighters, politicians and activists.

  • Two armed women on the streets in Kobane (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    Protecting their neighborhood

    Elderly women from the Society Protection Units set up nightly roadblocks in Kobane. The force is led by male and female volunteers, and is independent of the official police and armed forces. The volunteers are drawn from across all communes in the city, with the aim to swiftly mobilize forces in the event of an attack, and to prevent the repeat of a civilian massacre by IS in 2015.

  • A soldier holding his son (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    A welcome diversion

    A Kurdish fighter serving with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Kobane enjoys some time with his son. He, like many other soldiers, is deployed in close proximity to his home and family. The Turkish border is a few hundred meters away.

  • Men carrying a coffin (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    A grim reminder

    The funeral of a Kurdish SDF fighter in Kobane. He was killed while fighting against IS forces in Deir Ezzor province in November. Despite US President Donald Trump's claim that IS has been defeated, the battle along the Euphrates river is far from over.

  • A social center in Kobane (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    Remembering the dead

    Martyrs’ Center in Kobane. Following years of clandestine work, the center was able to open publicly following the revolution in 2011. It functions as a social hub, supporting the families of those killed by Turkish, Syrian or IS forces.

  • Two soldiers at their military base (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    A brief respite

    Soldiers from the SDF at a military base in Deir Ezzor province. Posters of the Kurdish ideological leader, Abdullah Öcalan and other prominent figures, adorn the walls. Following threats of an invasion by Turkey, some forces were redeployed from the fight against IS to the 500-kilometer (310 miles) long Turkish border.

  • Three men at a Kebab shop (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    A glimmer of hope?

    Men at a Kebab shop in Kobane cautiously welcome the news that US forces will stay in Syria for the time being. The comments by US National Security Adviser John Bolton appeared to put the brakes on a withdrawal abruptly announced by Donald Trump last month and initially expected to be completed within weeks.

  • A group of protesters in Kobane (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    Protests gather pace

    Protesters in Kobane, made up mostly of school children, protest against the Turkish shelling of Kurdish villages in November.

  • A man smoking a cigarette on the back of a truck (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    Taking a break

    Youths in Kobane make their way back from the funeral of a Kurdish fighter. Kurdish residents fear that another military onslaught is imminent.

    Author: Benas Gerdziunas (Kobane)


Putin has been working to draw Turkey closer to Russia as Washington is working to distance itself from the conflict.

"If Turkey remains at odds with the US over the buffer zone, we will be able to observe Turkey getting even closer to Russia," Kerim Has, formerly with the University of Moscow, told DW's Turkish department.

"Maybe Sochi will pose a turning point for Turkey's Syria policy," he added "The situation keeps getting more tangled, but time is running out for Ankara."

dj/rt (AFP, Interfax)

