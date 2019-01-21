Russia and Turkey promise coordination in Syria

Despite very different views of the Syrian conflict, Presidents Putin and Erdogan have met to discuss regional stability in Moscow. Both want to prevent a power vacuum after the US troop withdrawal.
Following a day's talks in Moscow on the situation in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined that cooperation between their two countries was essential to achieve a lasting peace in Syria.
The two leaders, whose countries are on opposite sides when it comes to Syrian President Bashar Assad's legitimacy, are striving to improve regional security in the 7-year-old conflict, as well as solidify their own interests in the wake of a planned US troop withdrawal.
What did the talks focus on?
Read more: Kurds see their dreams go up in smoke in Syria
What did the leaders say?
How does this relate to the situation on the ground?
What prompted the talks?
In the Syria conflict, Russia has supported Assad while Turkey has backed rebel forces fighting against the Syrian government. Over the past years, both nations have been coming together, along with Iran, to try a find a solution for lasting peace.
In December 2018, Trump announced that he would be pulling US troops out of Syria. The US had been supporting a Kurdish militia in Syria known as the People's Protection Units (YPG) in its fight to take back territory from the "Islamic State" (IS). However, Turkey opposes the YPG for its ties to a Kurdish political party that it considers a terrorist organization and a threat to Turkey's territorial integrity.
Turkey has also been massing troops on its border to Syria, raising fears from Kurdish fighters and the Russian-backed Syrian forces that an offensive could materialize.
cmb/msh (Reuters, AP, AFP)
