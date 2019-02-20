 White House says 200 US troops to stay in Syria | News | DW | 22.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

White House says 200 US troops to stay in Syria

The White House has said it will keep some troops in Syria as a peacekeeping force after most US forces pull out from the country. The move could be an attempt to get European allies to send soldiers to Syria as well.

US Marine Corps tactical vehicles are escorted by a Syrian Democratic Forces (Getty Images/AFP/D. Souleiman)

Washington said on Thursday that it planned to leave some US forces behind in Syria, even after the bulk of American troops left the country.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said a relatively small number of troops would remain in Syria, as US President Donald Trump pulled back from a complete withdrawal.

"A small peacekeeping group of about 200 will remain in Syria for a period of time," Sanders said in a brief statement.

The decision came after a phone conversation between Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sanders said the men had agreed to "continue coordinating on the creation of a potential safe zone" in Syria.

Division in administration

Trump stunned the world in December when, without speaking to senior aides or allies in the fight against "Islamic State" (IS), he announced that US forces would withdraw from Syria.

That decision — to withdraw some 2,000 US troops by April 30 — was also reached after a telephone conversation with Erdogan.

It prompted strong criticism from lawmakers within Trump's own Republican Party and led to the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

Read more: Donald Trump's motives for Syria withdrawal remain murky

Critics say that a sudden withdrawal could lead to several undesired consequences, including a Turkish attack on US-backed Kurdish forces and the resurgence of IS.

European boots on the ground?

Leaving a small number of troops for "peacekeeping" could pave the way for European NATO allies to commit troops to the establishment of a potential safe zone in Syria's northeast.

  • Two men in front of a wall (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    PKK graffiti in Kobane

    Turkey sees no difference between the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria and the PKK organization in Turkey. The PKK is also considered a terrorist organization by the US and the EU, however, the western allies have supported SDF in their fight against the "Islamic State" (IS) group.

  • A woman sitting on a couch in her house (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    Taking a stand

    Adla Bakir, head of the Kongra Star organization, an umbrella for women’s groups in Rojava, recalls how she gave an oath to serve the people in the opening stages of the Kurdish revolution in 2011. The revolution’s emphasis on gender rights has empowered women to become fighters, politicians and activists.

  • Two armed women on the streets in Kobane (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    Protecting their neighborhood

    Elderly women from the Society Protection Units set up nightly roadblocks in Kobane. The force is led by male and female volunteers, and is independent of the official police and armed forces. The volunteers are drawn from across all communes in the city, with the aim to swiftly mobilize forces in the event of an attack, and to prevent the repeat of a civilian massacre by IS in 2015.

  • A soldier holding his son (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    A welcome diversion

    A Kurdish fighter serving with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Kobane enjoys some time with his son. He, like many other soldiers, is deployed in close proximity to his home and family. The Turkish border is a few hundred meters away.

  • Men carrying a coffin (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    A grim reminder

    The funeral of a Kurdish SDF fighter in Kobane. He was killed while fighting against IS forces in Deir Ezzor province in November. Despite US President Donald Trump's claim that IS has been defeated, the battle along the Euphrates river is far from over.

  • A social center in Kobane (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    Remembering the dead

    Martyrs’ Center in Kobane. Following years of clandestine work, the center was able to open publicly following the revolution in 2011. It functions as a social hub, supporting the families of those killed by Turkish, Syrian or IS forces.

  • Two soldiers at their military base (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    A brief respite

    Soldiers from the SDF at a military base in Deir Ezzor province. Posters of the Kurdish ideological leader, Abdullah Öcalan and other prominent figures, adorn the walls. Following threats of an invasion by Turkey, some forces were redeployed from the fight against IS to the 500-kilometer (310 miles) long Turkish border.

  • Three men at a Kebab shop (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    A glimmer of hope?

    Men at a Kebab shop in Kobane cautiously welcome the news that US forces will stay in Syria for the time being. The comments by US National Security Adviser John Bolton appeared to put the brakes on a withdrawal abruptly announced by Donald Trump last month and initially expected to be completed within weeks.

  • A group of protesters in Kobane (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    Protests gather pace

    Protesters in Kobane, made up mostly of school children, protest against the Turkish shelling of Kurdish villages in November.

  • A man smoking a cigarette on the back of a truck (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

    Taking a break

    Youths in Kobane make their way back from the funeral of a Kurdish fighter. Kurdish residents fear that another military onslaught is imminent.

    Author: Benas Gerdziunas (Kobane)


US acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan met a small group of defense ministers at last week's Munich Security Conference.

It's believed he attempted to convince them to station troops in Syria after a US withdrawal.

Read more: Syria conflict: What do the US, Russia, Turkey and Iran want?

European allies have so far balked at providing troops for peacekeeping in former IS areas unless Washington gives them full assurance that it remains committed to the region.

rc/sms (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Kurds see their dreams go up in smoke in Syria

US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria has forced the Kurds to rethink alliances. Will they achieve their aim of an autonomous Kurdistan region in the north-east? Anchal Vohra reports. (08.01.2019)  

Leaving Syria, many Islamic State members to transit Turkey

Regional leaders will soon need to discuss how Turkey will deal with an influx of former Islamic State fighters attempting to transit the country on their way back to their homelands from neighboring Syria and Iraq. (21.02.2019)  

Stateless Syrian baby calls Belgium home

Thousands of Syrian newborns in Lebanon run the risk of being citizens of nowhere due to Kafkaesque bureaucracy. One family decided to take matters into their own hands and are moving to Belgium. Anchal Vohra reports. (25.01.2018)  

Donald Trump's motives for Syria withdrawal remain as murky as its implementation

President Trump's surprising move to order the withdrawal of all US forces from Syria via Twitter stunned Washington. But why he did it and whether his order will be implemented remains murky. (21.12.2018)  

Opinion: Jim Mattis' exit leaves Donald Trump surrounded by yes-men

Defense Secretary James Mattis' resignation, one day after Donald Trump's stunning move to pull all US troops from Syria, is consequential. But his exit is alarming and could make US foreign policy even more erratic. (21.12.2018)  

Syria conflict: What do the US, Russia, Turkey and Iran want?

Syria's complex and devastating civil war has drawn in multiple foreign powers since it broke out in 2011. With Russia and Turkey seeking new solutions, DW examines where the major players stand on the conflict. (23.01.2019)  

US announces it is pulling all troops out of Syria

The White House announced the move on Wednesday after President Trump tweeted that the US had defeated IS. He had been looking for a way out of Syria for a while; Turkey seems to have given him a good reason. (19.12.2018)  

Kobane awaits Turkey’s next move in northern Syria

Kobane on the Turkish border in northern Syria was the core of the Kurdish revolution in Rojava. DW looks at life inside Kobane, as Turkey continues moving heavy weapons to the Syrian border. (08.01.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Syrien - Tausende verlassen letzte IS-Hochburg

Leaving Syria, many Islamic State members to transit Turkey 21.02.2019

Regional leaders will soon need to discuss how Turkey will deal with an influx of former Islamic State fighters attempting to transit the country on their way back to their homelands from neighboring Syria and Iraq.

Syrien - von der Türkei unterstützte Truppen in der Nähe von Manbidsch

Syria on agenda, Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Vladimir Putin 22.01.2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Their alliance is in good shape, so what's left to talk about for two men who've engineered themselves all-powerful presidencies?

Syrien | Syrien atlässt zum Ende des Ramadan IS-Gefangene

Opinion: Syria cannot be Europe's Guantanamo Bay prison 18.02.2019

US President Donald Trump is pressuring Europe to take back its citizens who were captured in Syria while fighting for the Islamic State group. It's high time the continent address the issue, says DW's Matthias von Hein.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 