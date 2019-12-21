 Syria: Fears of humanitarian crisis rise after cross-border aid vetoed | News | DW | 22.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Syria: Fears of humanitarian crisis rise after cross-border aid vetoed

China and Russia have been sharply criticized for vetoing a UN resolution to extend cross-border aid to Syria. Aid groups have warned of a humanitarian disaster if the life-saving assistance were to stop.

People gather on the streets after an air raid

Fears about an aid crisis in the Syrian province of Idlib rose on Saturday amid a surge in airstrikes that has forced thousands to flee from the last remaining opposition stronghold in the country.

At least 12 people were killed in airstrikes the town of Saraqeb on Saturday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that clashes this week have killed nearly 140 people.

The area has been the target of intensified airstrikes carried out by the Syrian army and Russian forces.

The United Nations urged for an "immediate de-escalation," saying that the Syrian government offensive has already displaced 60,000 residents in Idlib.

About 3 million people live in the region, including many who were already displaced by violence in other parts of Syria.

'You have blood on your hands'

Concerns over the humanitarian situation in Idlib rose after Russia and China vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Friday that would have extended cross-border aid by a year.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sharply criticized the move on Saturday, calling the veto "shameful."

"To Russia and China, who have chosen to make a political statement by opposing this resolution, you have blood on your hands," he added.

Watch video 01:35

Airstrikes continue to claim civilian lives in Idlib

The resolution, drafted by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, would have allowed humanitarian deliveries to Syria from two locations in Turkey and one in Iraq.

Russia, which is allied with Syrian President Bashar Assad, only wanted to approve deliveries for six months and limit them to the two Turkish locations.

Aid could stop in January

Unless an alternative agreement is found, UN-funded assistance could stop being delivered to rebel-held areas of Syria starting in January.

Aid group Oxfam said that many displaced people in Idlib relied on the life-saving deliveries.

"There is no realistic way of reaching hundreds of thousands of these families" except though cross-border operations, the group said in a statement.

The conflict in Syria has displaced millions of people and killed over 370,000 since it began in 2011.

rs/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Watch video 01:17

War sends food costs spiralling in Syria

DW recommends

Syria: 60,000 civilians flee surge of violence in Idlib

Syria's Idlib province has been hit by over 400 airstrikes over the past 24 hours, monitors said, prompting tens of thousands of people to flee. Rescue workers described the situation as a "humanitarian catastrophe." (21.12.2019)  

'Drone attacks' target three energy facilities in Syria

The synchronized attacks targeting government-run oil and gas facilities have been carried out by unidentified drones, according to state media. Syria is facing acute energy shortages amid Western sanctions. (21.12.2019)  

Syria: Dozens dead as airstrikes destroy market and school

Airstrikes in various locations in Syria killed at least 24 people on Monday in a particularly bloody day in the ongoing conflict. Eight children were among the dead. (02.12.2019)  

Bashar Assad's uncle targeted in Spain money laundering case

Rifaat Assad, known as the "Butcher of Hama," is accused of running a criminal group that laundered millions from Syria's state coffers. The uncle of President Bashar Assad could soon face charges in a Spanish court. (22.11.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Airstrikes continue to claim civilian lives in Idlib  

War sends food costs spiralling in Syria  

Related content

Syrien, Idlib: Erneute Zerstörung und Flucht

Syria: 60,000 civilians flee surge of violence in Idlib 21.12.2019

Syria's Idlib province has been hit by over 400 airstrikes over the past 24 hours, monitors said, prompting tens of thousands of people to flee. Rescue workers described the situation as a "humanitarian catastrophe."

Kolumbien Flüchtlinge

Displaced - Venezuela 28.11.2019

Venezuela is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Hunger is widespread and there is a severe shortage of medicines. The UN estimates that more than four million people have now fled.

Syrien Provinz Idlib | Luftangriff

Syrian army captures key Idlib town from rebels 11.08.2019

Russian-backed Syrian regime forces have taken an important town in the rebel stronghold province of Idlib. The regime's three-month campaign has killed more than 2,000 people and displaced some 400,000.

Advertisement