Swiss deny call with Venezuela's Juan Guaido over bank accounts

Venezuela's opposition leader and interim President Juan Guaido told a Mexican television station on Wednesday that he had spoken with the president of Switzerland about freezing Swiss bank accounts held by Venezuelan officials after discovering "irregular movements" of funds.

The announcement came as Guaido continues to seek international support in his quest to oust acting President Nicolas Maduro from power. Guaido claimed that officials had been attempting to "irregularly" move funds out of the country and into private accounts. "We are trying to freeze all those assets, which belong to the republic," Guaido said.

Watch video 02:16 Now live 02:16 mins. Share Standoff on humanitarian aid Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3DBPh Venezuela: Standoff on humanitarian aid

'This information is incorrect'

A spokesman for Swiss President Ueli Maurer quickly denied that any call between Guaido and Maurer had taken place: "This information is incorrect. There was no telephone contact between Mr. Guaido and President Maurer."

Switzerland is famous for the secrecy with which it guards its banking industry. That secrecy has also made it a prime destination for dictators, embezzlers and money launderers around the world.

Aid, or an invasion?

In further developments in the ongoing power struggle that has gripped the South American country since Guaido declared himself interim president on January 23, the Venezuelan government announced it would close its air and maritime borders with Curacao and the Dutch islands of Aruba and Bonaire on Tuesday, as well as prohibit all vessels from leaving Venezuelan ports.

The closings come amid mounting pressure on Maduro to allow US humanitarian aid into the beleaguered country, where citizens face massive food and medical shortages. Maduro has angrily brushed off the US plan, calling it a cover to launch a military intervention.

Watch video 00:56 Now live 00:56 mins. Trump urges Venezuela's military to accept Guaido's offer of amnesty

A friend in need

Russia, too, has waded into the standoff, announcing it would send aid to Venezuela and warning Guaido against inviting foreign powers into the country. Guaido has called on Maduro to allow the US to deliver aid on February 23.

A strong supporter of Maduro, Moscow has criticized the US of ignoring diplomacy. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov characterized President Donald Trump's calls for the Venezuelan military to drop support for Maduro as "a direct violation of the UN Charter and a direct intervention into the domestic affairs of an independent country."

Ultimately, the balance of power remains in the hands of Venezuela's military leaders. Despite overtures from Guaido, Venezuela's generals have shown no willingness to abandon Maduro.

js/cmk (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.