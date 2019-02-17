Donald Trump to Venezuela's military: 'accept amnesty or lose everything'

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to Venezuela's interim President Juan Guaido and delivered a strong rebuke of socialism, in a speech he delivered on Monday in Miami.

"A new day is coming in Latin America," Trump said, addressing a lively crowd at Florida International University. The setting was symbolic, as Miami has become a home to a burgeoning community that boasts 100,000 Venezuelans and Venezuelan-Americans, the largest in the US.

Trump gave his speech on Venezuela in Miami

The city is also the historic stronghold of Cuba's exile community.

Read more: Opinion: A new Cold War in Venezuela?

Trump's speech comes at a critical week in the ongoing power struggle between Juan Guaido and acting President Nicolas Maduro. The 35-year-old opposition leader has led a push to bring humanitarian aid into the country on February 23.

The move will serve as a test for the country's military, which has been instructed by Maduro to repel the aid and fortify the border.

'All options are open'

Trump urged Venezuela's military to accept Guaido's offer of amnesty and demanded that they allow in the food, medicine and other supplies, which have already arrived at major distribution centers along the border.

A failure to do so, the president said, would have consequences.

"You will find no safe harbor, no easy exit and no way out. You'll lose everything," Trump warned.

Read more: Venezuela's political crisis: How did we get here?

"We seek a peaceful transition of power but all options are open," he reiterated.

Venezuela on the brink The last straw In March 2017, violent protests erupted across the country in response to a Supreme Court decision to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands continued to take to the streets, calling for new elections. More than 100 people were killed in clashes with security forces.

Venezuela on the brink Hunger, a growing problem The violence added to the ongoing economic and political crisis in Venezuela. Many Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

Venezuela on the brink Health care in crisis The crisis has even affected health care in the oil-rich nation. Venezuelans often head to Colombia to collect medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals across Venezuela have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

Venezuela on the brink Power grab By July 2017, Venezuela's pro-government Constituent Assembly was established. For observers, it had all the hallmarks of a power grab. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of Venezuela's elected congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

Venezuela on the brink The West sanctions In response to the political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and froze all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU banned arms sales to the country.

Venezuela on the brink Government victorious in regional elections In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were long overdue. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the vote, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

Venezuela on the brink Debt default In November 2017, the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning. Credit ratings agencies declared Venezuela and its state-run oil company in "selective default." But Russia offered to restructure the South American country's debt to ensure Caracas pays its other creditors. US and EU sanctions, however, limited the chance of an agreement.

Venezuela on the brink Presidential elections scheduled The National Assembly announced in January 2018 that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections. The electoral authority, CNE, held the elections on May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote, leaving only one possible outcome.

Venezuela on the brink Maduro wins ... Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to electoral authorities. However, the MUD opposition alliance put turnout at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States (OAS) called the elections neither free nor fair.

Venezuela on the brink ... Guaido assumes power But weeks into the new year, the situation took a drastic turn. On January 23, 2019, parliament president Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela — a move that was quickly recognized by US President Donald Trump. Maduro called it a US-backed "coup." Days later, the US sanctioned Venezuela's state oil firm, while Guaido staked his claim on the country's foreign assets.



The US president used the opportunity and the receptive audience to deliver a strong condemnation of socialism, saying the ideology was dying.

"Liberty, prosperity and democracy are being reborn" throughout the hemisphere, Trump said. "This will become the first free hemisphere in all of human history," he added.

Read more:Venezuela and the US: From friends to foes

Trump comments 'almost Nazi style'

Nicolas Maduro addressed the nation in a state television broadcast to respond to Trump's speech, lashing out at the US president for addressing Venezuela's military.

The embattled acting president accused Trump of speaking in an "almost Nazi style."

"Who is the commander of the (Venezuelan) armed forces, Donald Trump from Miami?" Maduro said. "They think they're the owners of the country," he added.

Read more: Trump's Venezuela policy 'correct and careful,' says former US ambassador

Rival aid drives and concerts

Maduro said on Monday that he was planning his own food and medicines aid drive in Cucuta. The embattled acting president said his humanitarian assistance was for the people of Colombia, whom he said were suffering from poverty.

Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez also announced that the government would stage a concert on the Venezuelan side of the border with the city of Cucuta on Saturday. The event is meant to rival the charity concert that British billionaire Richard Branson had scheduled for Friday on the Colombian side of Cucuta.

"People from all over the world want to take part in this message of love, solidarity and denunciation against the aggression that they're trying against the Venezuelan people," Rodriguez said, adding that the theme of the government's event will be dubbed "Hands off Venezuela."

jcg/se (EFE, AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Watch video 02:23 Now live 02:23 mins. Share German president in Colombia Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3DGuY German president underlines need for Venezuela elections

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.