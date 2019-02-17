US Senator Marco Rubio visits Venezuela border, warns Nicolas Maduro

US Senator Marco Rubio on Sunday traveled to the Colombian city of Cucuta, the border city now serving as a distribution point for US aid, part of interim President Juan Guaido's push to bring humanitarian assistance to the economically crippled nation.

Guaido wants the aid to flow into the country from Colombia, Brazil and Curacao and has said he would provide details of his plan on Monday. Acting President Nicolas Maduro has so far staunchly refused to accept the humanitarian assistance.

Juan Guaido: 'Time is running out for Maduro'

Rubio led a US delegation in Cucuta to inspect the US aid on the ground and to send a strong message to the Maduro regime. The Florida senator traveled with Carlos Trujillo, the US Ambassador to the Organization of American States and US House Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, whose congressional district in Florida is home to a burgeoning Venezuelan exile community.

"One thing is to see human suffering, another is to see it up close and personal and to meet the people and hear their stories," Rubio said. "What is happening in Venezuela is a man-made crisis of epic proportions," he emphasized.

Main driver of US-Venezuela policy

Rubio has been a harsh critic of the Venezuelan government throughout his political career. He frequently refers to Maduro as a "dictator" and has long supported the Venezuelan opposition movement, tying their struggle to that of Cuban exiles fighting the regime of Fidel Castro.

That tough stance in support of democratic transitions for Cuba and Venezuela has won him the support of a critical exile community voting base in Miami, where he himself was born to Cuban parents. The senator is said to have played a significant role in convincing the Trump administration to confront Maduro, having been in frequent contact with the White House on the issue since the president was inaugurated in 2017.

Venezuela on the brink The last straw In March 2017, violent protests erupted across the country in response to a Supreme Court decision to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands continued to take to the streets, calling for new elections. More than 100 people were killed in clashes with security forces.

Venezuela on the brink Hunger, a growing problem The violence added to the ongoing economic and political crisis in Venezuela. Many Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

Venezuela on the brink Health care in crisis The crisis has even affected health care in the oil-rich nation. Venezuelans often head to Colombia to collect medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals across Venezuela have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

Venezuela on the brink Power grab By July 2017, Venezuela's pro-government Constituent Assembly was established. For observers, it had all the hallmarks of a power grab. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of Venezuela's elected congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

Venezuela on the brink The West sanctions In response to the political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and froze all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU banned arms sales to the country.

Venezuela on the brink Government victorious in regional elections In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were long overdue. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the vote, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

Venezuela on the brink Debt default In November 2017, the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning. Credit ratings agencies declared Venezuela and its state-run oil company in "selective default." But Russia offered to restructure the South American country's debt to ensure Caracas pays its other creditors. US and EU sanctions, however, limited the chance of an agreement.

Venezuela on the brink Presidential elections scheduled The National Assembly announced in January 2018 that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections. The electoral authority, CNE, held the elections on May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote, leaving only one possible outcome.

Venezuela on the brink Maduro wins ... Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to electoral authorities. However, the MUD opposition alliance put turnout at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States (OAS) called the elections neither free nor fair.

Venezuela on the brink ... Guaido assumes power But weeks into the new year, the situation took a drastic turn. On January 23, 2019, parliament president Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela — a move that was quickly recognized by US President Donald Trump. Maduro called it a US-backed "coup." Days later, the US sanctioned Venezuela's state oil firm, while Guaido staked his claim on the country's foreign assets.



Rubio: Refusal of aid would be 'a crime'

On Sunday, Rubio visited a distribution center for US aid, where he said that if soldiers loyal to socialist President Maduro were to block the entry of food, it would amount to a "crime against humanity." Speaking in Spanish, the senator said that soldiers who block aid would spend "the rest of their lives hiding from justice."

During his tour of Cucuta, Senator Rubio also visited the actual border point where containers and overturned trucks had allegedly been placed by the Maduro regime, in an effort to block deliveries into Venezuela.

"Those containers behind us were put there by a terrorist, criminal regime. It isn't going to work. Food and medicine will reach the people of Venezuela," Rubio tweeted.

Three US military cargo planes have so far delivered several dozen tons of food assistance to Cucuta on Saturday and one more aircraft is set to land in Curacao, a Dutch island off the coast of Venezuela, on Tuesday.

Another aid collection point for Brazilian aid will also open on Monday at the border, Guaido's team said.

Nicolas Maduro has rejected the aid push, saying that it represents "crumbs" and that the US was sending "rotten and contaminated food." The embattled president has blamed shortages of food and medicine on US sanctions.

