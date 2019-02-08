Venezuela: Maduro rejects humanitarian aid as nation starves

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro said on Friday that he would not allow "fake" humanitarian aid to enter the country. Convoys of food and medicine brought by the US at the request of interim President Juan Guaido have been brought to the Venezuelan-Colombian border.

"Venezuela won't allow the spectacle of fake humanitarian aid because we're no one's beggars," Maduro, Venezuela's acting president, said, despite widespread evidence that many in Venezuela are going hungry due to widespread food shortages. People across the country have even begun to refer to their lack of food as the "Maduro diet," and have confronted him about it in public.

The nation is "not suffering the humanitarian crisis fabricated by Washington over the last four years to justify intervening in our country," Maduro added.

He said the aid should be given to the poor in the Colombian city of Cucuta, where the supplies are being stockpiled.

Maduro rejects international plea

Maduro also repudiated a statement issued by the International Contact Group on Venezuela. The group, made up of EU and Latin American nations, has called for a peaceful end to the nation's political crisis, preferably in the form of elections.

The group issued a statement on Thursday saying it would send a technical mission to Venezuela to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and support a national vote.

"We do not agree with the content of the document," Maduro said. "We reject the partisan and ideological nature of the document of the contact group."

Venezuela, already crippled by Maduro's economic policies, was plunged in political turmoil last year when Maduro greatly reduced the power of the opposition-controlled National Assembly and created a parallel parliament that gave more control to regions of the country were he is more popular.

On January 23, Guaido, the president of the National Assembly, used an obscure part of the Venezuelan constitution to declare himself interim president.

The United States, Canada, as well as most European and South American countries, have recognized Guaido as interim leader and called for fresh elections.

