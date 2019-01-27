Venezuela's political crisis: How did we get here?

January 23

Venezuela's political crisis began when opposition leader and president of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido, declared himself acting president.

The United States recognized Guaido as interim president.

President Maduro accused Guaido of attempting a coup.

Maduro declared he would break all diplomatic ties with Washington.

Maduro ordered US diplomats to leave Venezuela within 72 hours.

January 24

The world was divided into two sides, as countries started to express their support for either Maduro or Guaido.

Thirteen of the Lima Group's 14 members and Canada recognized Guaido.

Cuba, Bolivia, Mexico, Russia, Turkey and China supported Maduro.

January 25

The European Union started to speak up and called for fresh presidential elections in Venezuela.

Germany and Spain said Guaido should be recognized if new elections weren't held.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told DW that Germany "stands on the side of Guaido."

EU foreign policy head Federica Mogherini called for "free and credible elections."

Venezuela on the brink The last straw In March 2017, violent protests erupted across the country in response to a Supreme Court decision to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands continued to take to the streets, calling for new elections. More than 100 people were killed in clashes with security forces.

Venezuela on the brink Hunger, a growing problem The violence added to the ongoing economic and political crisis in Venezuela. Many Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

Venezuela on the brink Health care in crisis The crisis has even affected health care in the oil-rich nation. Venezuelans often head to Colombia to collect medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals across Venezuela have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

Venezuela on the brink Power grab By July 2017, Venezuela's pro-government Constituent Assembly was established. For observers, it had all the hallmarks of a power grab. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of Venezuela's elected congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

Venezuela on the brink The West sanctions In response to the political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and froze all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU banned arms sales to the country.

Venezuela on the brink Government victorious in regional elections In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were long overdue. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the vote, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

Venezuela on the brink Debt default In November 2017, the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning. Credit ratings agencies declared Venezuela and its state-run oil company in "selective default." But Russia offered to restructure the South American country's debt to ensure Caracas pays its other creditors. US and EU sanctions, however, limited the chance of an agreement.

Venezuela on the brink Presidential elections scheduled The National Assembly announced in January 2018 that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections. The electoral authority, CNE, held the elections on May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote, leaving only one possible outcome.

Venezuela on the brink Maduro wins ... Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to electoral authorities. However, the MUD opposition alliance put turn out at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States (OAS) called the elections neither free nor fair.

Venezuela on the brink ... Guaido assumes power But weeks into the new year, the situation took a drastic turn. On January 23, 2019, parliament president Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela — a move that was quickly recognized by US President Donald Trump. Maduro called it a US-backed "coup." Days later, the US sanctioned Venezuela's state oil firm, while Guaido staked his claim on the country's foreign assets.



January 26

The EU got further involved, with Germany, Spain and France giving Maduro eight days to call fresh elections or they would recognize Guaido as president.

The EU said "further actions" would be taken if the Venezuelan government failed to call elections.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza insisted that Maduro was the legitimate president.

Venezuela's defense attache to the US, Colonel Jose Luis Silva, broke with Maduro and backed Guaido.

Maduro suspended a directive for all US diplomats to leave Venezuela within 72 hours.

January 27

Maduro and Guaido started to compete for control of Venezuela's military.

Maduro went on state TV with soldiers and said: "We're ready to defend our homeland — under any circumstance."

Guaido proposed an amnesty law that would protect soldiers if they helped overthrow Maduro.

Guaido called for protests to gain control of the army and back the EU ultimatum.

Israel and Australia recognized Guaido as interim president.

January 28

The US stepped up its response at a press briefing with US National Security Advisor John Bolton.

The US would place sanctions on Venezuela's state oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela.

Observers saw a veiled military threat —"5,000 troops to Colombia" — scrawled on Bolton's notepad.

Guaido announced he was taking control of the country's foreign assets.

January 29

Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal of Justice approved a preliminary investigation into Guaido's activities.

The court imposed a travel ban on Guaido and froze his bank accounts.

January 30

Maduro told Russian news agency RIA Novosti that he rejected calls for a snap presidential election.

