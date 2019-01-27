German politicians demand elections in Venezuela

The German parliament's foreign affairs committee met in Berlin on Wednesday to hear the government's report on Venezuela and try to hash out a common position on the stand-off between President Nicolas Maduro and self-declared interim President Juan Guaido.

As more protests loom, Venezuela's attorney general has imposed a travel ban on Guaido and frozen his bank accounts. Meanwhile, Maduro released a Facebook video railing against the US "empire" and its alleged attempts to seize the country's oil, after US President Donald Trump officially recognized Guaido as the country's president, as have Colombia, Brazil, and other Latin American countries.

Social Democrat MP and state minister at the Foreign Ministry, Niels Annen, who delivered the German government's verdict to the committee, gave a damning assessment of Maduro's administration. "The experiences in our talks with President Maduro have been thoroughly negative," he told DW. "The European Union has been trying to create such a dialogue for years."

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas found even stronger words on Wednesday, saying that the people of Venezuela are "fighting for survival every day."

"Nicolas Maduro is trampling on democracy, human rights, and the rule of law," he said in a speech to the Bundestag. "Nicolas Maduro lacks any democratic legitimacy. He is not the democratically elected president of Venezuela."

He went on to list the German government's concerns about Venezuela, from the "collapse" of the health care system, hyperinflation, food shortages, to the killing and arrest of protesters. Some three million refugees have fled the country, according to the United Nations.

Several nations have already recognized Juan Guaido as the legitimate president

Election allegations

"One can't forget that President Maduro controls all the institutions in the country and has used this control to relatively easily and clearly dominate and falsify the elections," Annen added. "A substantial dialogue that leads to new elections is necessary, but it's also clear that the national assembly is the only legitimate organization and institution in the country we recognize."

Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, European policy spokesman for the Free Democratic Party (FDP), took the same line. "I think that Germany and the EU have been very clear, I think the policy is right," he told DW. "Guaido is more legitimate clearly than Maduro and therefore to keep up the pressure on Maduro to move, and move more than he has moved so far, is the right strategy."

Jürgen Trittin, who represents the Green party in the Bundestag committee, supported the EU's efforts at creating a common policy. "The path that various European states have suggested, namely to come to elections to get a clear, democratically-elected mandate, is the right way," he told DW.

Venezuela on the brink The last straw In March 2017, violent protests erupted across the country in response to a Supreme Court decision to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands continued to take to the streets, calling for new elections. More than 100 people were killed in clashes with security forces.

Venezuela on the brink Hunger, a growing problem The violence added to the ongoing economic and political crisis in Venezuela. Many Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

Venezuela on the brink Health care in crisis The crisis has even affected health care in the oil-rich nation. Venezuelans often head to Colombia to collect medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals across Venezuela have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

Venezuela on the brink Power grab By July 2017, Venezuela's pro-government Constituent Assembly was established. For observers, it had all the hallmarks of a power grab. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of Venezuela's elected congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

Venezuela on the brink The West sanctions In response to the political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and froze all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU banned arms sales to the country.

Venezuela on the brink Government victorious in regional elections In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were long overdue. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the vote, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

Venezuela on the brink Debt default In November 2017, the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning. Credit ratings agencies declared Venezuela and its state-run oil company in "selective default." But Russia offered to restructure the South American country's debt to ensure Caracas pays its other creditors. US and EU sanctions, however, limited the chance of an agreement.

Venezuela on the brink Presidential elections scheduled The National Assembly announced in January 2018 that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections. The electoral authority, CNE, held the elections on May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote, leaving only one possible outcome.

Venezuela on the brink Maduro wins ... Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to electoral authorities. However, the MUD opposition alliance put turn out at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States (OAS) called the elections neither free nor fair.

Venezuela on the brink ... Guaido assumes power But weeks into the new year, the situation took a drastic turn. On January 23, 2019, parliament president Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela — a move that was quickly recognized by US President Donald Trump. Maduro called it a US-backed "coup." Days later, the US sanctioned Venezuela's state oil firm, while Guaido staked his claim on the country's foreign assets.



A European compromise

But Trittin warned against external powers developing a "colonial relationship" to the troubled country.

"I don't think we'll come to a solution if on the one hand we celebrate those external forces that have always had a colonial relationship to Latin America, or those who think they can build such a colonial relationship now — in other words, on the one side the US and on the other the Chinese and the Russians," he said.

Germany's socialist Left party, meanwhile, took a much more critical view. The party's foreign affairs spokeswoman, Heike Hänsel, condemned the German government for demanding that Maduro call a new election within eight days, as it did on Saturday. "One-sided and illegal ultimatums from some EU countries, including Germany, have irresponsibly contributed to a further exacerbation," Hänsel said in a statement.

Maduro summarily dismissed the EU's call, though Annen said the EU had maintained a unified position, not least thanks to the efforts of Heiko Maas.

But "the ball," Annen insisted, was still very much in Latin America's court. "We can and will support that, because with more than three million refugees from Venezuela the situation has taken on a regional dimension," he said. "That is simply not acceptable, the provisions situation is worsening all the time, which is why we back a strong voice for our Latin American friends."