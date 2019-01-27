 Venezuela: Juan Guaido barred from leaving by Supreme Court | News | DW | 30.01.2019

News

Venezuela: Juan Guaido barred from leaving by Supreme Court

Venezuela has opened an investigation against the self-proclaimed interim president, saying he violated "constitutional order." Juan Guaido has been barred from leaving the country and his bank accounts have been frozen.

Juan Guaido in Caracas (Getty Images/AFP/Y. Cortez)

Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal of Justice on Tuesday imposed a travel ban on opposition leader Juan Guaido and froze his bank accounts, the president of the court said.

Guaido, 35, last week declared himself the acting president in an effort to remove President Nicolas Maduro from power, throwing the South American country further into political crisis.

Supreme Court ruling

  • The Supreme Court has approved a preliminary investigation into Guaido's activities. Attorney General Tarek Saab asked for the investigation, citing "violent events in the country" and "serious crimes violating constitutional order."
  • Guaido is prohibited from leaving the country without permission from authorities "until the end of the investigation," Supreme Court president Maikel Moreno said.
  • The court also imposed financial restrictions on Guaido, including freezing his bank accounts.
More to come on dw.com

dv/se (AFP, Reuters)

