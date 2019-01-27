Venezuela: Juan Guaido barred from leaving by Supreme Court

Venezuela has opened an investigation against the self-proclaimed interim president, saying he violated "constitutional order." Juan Guaido has been barred from leaving the country and his bank accounts have been frozen.
Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal of Justice on Tuesday imposed a travel ban on opposition leader Juan Guaido and froze his bank accounts, the president of the court said.
Guaido, 35, last week declared himself the acting president in an effort to remove President Nicolas Maduro from power, throwing the South American country further into political crisis.
Supreme Court ruling
