Venezuela: Juan Guaido barred from leaving by Supreme Court

Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal of Justice on Tuesday imposed a travel ban on opposition leader Juan Guaido and froze his bank accounts, the president of the court said.

Guaido, 35, last week declared himself the acting president in an effort to remove President Nicolas Maduro from power, throwing the South American country further into political crisis.

Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court has approved a preliminary investigation into Guaido's activities. Attorney General Tarek Saab asked for the investigation, citing "violent events in the country" and "serious crimes violating constitutional order."

Guaido is prohibited from leaving the country without permission from authorities "until the end of the investigation," Supreme Court president Maikel Moreno said.

The court also imposed financial restrictions on Guaido, including freezing his bank accounts.

