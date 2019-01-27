European Parliament recognizes Venezuela's Juan Guaido

The parliament urged the European Union to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as acting president. The EU has so far said it will take "further actions" if there's no fresh election.
The European Parliament on Thursday voted to recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's acting president and encouraged the European Union to do the same.
The motion urged the EU to accept Guaido as "the only legitimate interim president of the country until new free, transparent and credible presidential elections can be called in order to restore democracy."
It does not change EU policy, but adds to calls for the EU executive and its member states to join the United States, Canada and Brazil in backing Guaido.
The EU has not officially backed Guaido, but has said it would recognize him as interim president if Venzuela did not hold fresh presidential elections.
Germany, Spain and France were stronger in their response, giving Venezuela eight days to hold new elections before they back Guaido.
Guaido declared himself interim president last week, sparking a political crisis in Venezuela.
It has seen the world become divided into two sides — one that backs Guaido and one that supports President Nicolas Maduro.
13 of the 14 Lima group countries, Canada, Israel and Australia have all backed Guaido, while Cuba, Bolivia, Mexico, Russia, Turkey and China support Maduro.
Thousands of Venezuelans took to streets across the country on Wednesday in support of Guaido and demanded Maduro step down.
law/rt (AFP, Reuters)
