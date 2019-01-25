Germany, Spain, and France give Venezuela's Maduro ultimatum

Germany on Saturday gave Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro eight days to call fresh elections to help end a years-long political crisis in the South American country.

Government spokeswoman Martina Fietz said on Twitter that Berlin was ready to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as acting president unless a new vote is called in the next week.

"The people of Venezuela must be free to decide their future. If elections are not announced within 8 days, we are ready to recognize Juan Guaido as interim president, who will initiate the political process. [We're] working closely with European partners." Fietz wrote.

Read more: Venezuela explained: Who backs Maduro, who backs Guaido?

Watch video 01:37 Now live 01:37 mins. Share Further protests in Venezuela Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3CEoR Venezuela: Guaidó announces large protests for next week

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, made similar announcements at the same time on social media.

Sanchez' statement went on to say: "We do not seek to put or remove governments, we want democracy and free elections in #Venezuela. In any case, if in eight days there is no call for fair, free, transparent and democratic elections, Spain will recognize @jguaido [Juan Guaido] as president of Venezuela.

EU working on position

The statements are the most explicit yet from EU member states as the 28-member bloc drafts a joint statement with regards to its position on the crisis in Venezuela.

Germany and Spain had on Friday called for fresh elections but without giving a deadline.

Maduro, who came to power 2013 as the designated heir to the late and hugely-popular Hugo Chavez, has been mired in crisis since the Venezuelan economy tanked amid falling oil prices.

Populist social policies, introduced by his predecessor, have become economic liabilities that have resulted in hyperinflation, high unemployment, and shortages of basic goods.

Maduro won a second term in office last May in a vote the opposition and neighboring countries deemed was fraudulent, which has intensified pressure on him to step down. Until now, he has retained the loyalty of the powerful military.

Read more: Venezuela: Who will the military support?

Watch video 02:26 Now live 02:26 mins. Share World takes sides on Venezuela Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3C9W7 World takes sides on power struggle in Venezuela

Guaido, the 35-year-old head of the National Assembly, proclaimed himself acting president during massive street rallies this week.

The United States, Brazil, Argentina and other countries have already endorsed Guaido in repudiation of Maduro.

Since his self-proclamation as interim leader, Guaido has rejected an offer of talks with Maduro and called for a "major demonstration."

mm/rc (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.