 Germany, Spain, and France give Venezuela′s Maduro ultimatum | News | DW | 26.01.2019

News

Germany, Spain, and France give Venezuela's Maduro ultimatum

The three European countries have told Venezuela to call fresh elections or they'll recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as president. Nicolas Maduro is struggling to hold onto power after his disputed election win.

Nicolas Maduro in parliament

Germany on Saturday gave Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro eight days to call fresh elections to help end a years-long political crisis in the South American country.

Government spokeswoman Martina Fietz said on Twitter that Berlin was ready to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as acting president unless a new vote is called in the next week.

"The people of Venezuela must be free to decide their future. If elections are not announced within 8 days, we are ready to recognize Juan Guaido as interim president, who will initiate the political process. [We're] working closely with European partners." Fietz wrote.

Read more: Venezuela explained: Who backs Maduro, who backs Guaido?

Watch video 01:37
Now live
01:37 mins.

Venezuela: Guaidó announces large protests for next week

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, made similar announcements at the same time on social media.

Sanchez' statement went on to say: "We do not seek to put or remove governments, we want democracy and free elections in #Venezuela. In any case, if in eight days there is no call for fair, free, transparent and democratic elections, Spain will recognize @jguaido [Juan Guaido] as president of Venezuela.

EU working on position

The statements are the most explicit yet from EU member states as the 28-member bloc drafts a joint statement with regards to its position on the crisis in Venezuela.

Germany and Spain had on Friday called for fresh elections but without giving a deadline.

Maduro, who came to power 2013 as the designated heir to the late and hugely-popular Hugo Chavez, has been mired in crisis since the Venezuelan economy tanked amid falling oil prices.

Populist social policies, introduced by his predecessor, have become economic liabilities that have resulted in hyperinflation, high unemployment, and shortages of basic goods.

Maduro won a second term in office last May in a vote the opposition and neighboring countries deemed was fraudulent, which has intensified pressure on him to step down. Until now, he has retained the loyalty of the powerful military.

Read more: Venezuela: Who will the military support?

Watch video 02:26
Now live
02:26 mins.

World takes sides on power struggle in Venezuela

Guaido, the 35-year-old head of the National Assembly, proclaimed himself acting president during massive street rallies this week.

The United States, Brazil, Argentina and other countries have already endorsed Guaido in repudiation of Maduro.

Since his self-proclamation as interim leader, Guaido has rejected an offer of talks with Maduro and called for a "major demonstration."

mm/rc (AFP, Reuters)

