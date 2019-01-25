Germany, Spain, and France give Venezuela's Maduro ultimatum

The three European countries have told Venezuela to call fresh elections or they'll recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as president. Nicolas Maduro is struggling to hold onto power after his disputed election win.
Germany on Saturday gave Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro eight days to call fresh elections to help end a years-long political crisis in the South American country.
Government spokeswoman Martina Fietz said on Twitter that Berlin was ready to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as acting president unless a new vote is called in the next week.
"The people of Venezuela must be free to decide their future. If elections are not announced within 8 days, we are ready to recognize Juan Guaido as interim president, who will initiate the political process. [We're] working closely with European partners." Fietz wrote.
Read more: Venezuela explained: Who backs Maduro, who backs Guaido?
French President Emmanuel Macron and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, made similar announcements at the same time on social media.
Sanchez' statement went on to say: "We do not seek to put or remove governments, we want democracy and free elections in #Venezuela. In any case, if in eight days there is no call for fair, free, transparent and democratic elections, Spain will recognize @jguaido [Juan Guaido] as president of Venezuela.
EU working on position
The statements are the most explicit yet from EU member states as the 28-member bloc drafts a joint statement with regards to its position on the crisis in Venezuela.
Germany and Spain had on Friday called for fresh elections but without giving a deadline.
Maduro, who came to power 2013 as the designated heir to the late and hugely-popular Hugo Chavez, has been mired in crisis since the Venezuelan economy tanked amid falling oil prices.
Populist social policies, introduced by his predecessor, have become economic liabilities that have resulted in hyperinflation, high unemployment, and shortages of basic goods.
Maduro won a second term in office last May in a vote the opposition and neighboring countries deemed was fraudulent, which has intensified pressure on him to step down. Until now, he has retained the loyalty of the powerful military.
Read more: Venezuela: Who will the military support?
Guaido, the 35-year-old head of the National Assembly, proclaimed himself acting president during massive street rallies this week.
The United States, Brazil, Argentina and other countries have already endorsed Guaido in repudiation of Maduro.
Since his self-proclamation as interim leader, Guaido has rejected an offer of talks with Maduro and called for a "major demonstration."
mm/rc (AFP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Despite declaring himself the interim president, Juan Guaido is not a household name in Venezuela's opposition, but he has been at the forefront of one of the boldest moves against Nicolas Maduro. How did he get there? (24.01.2019)
Venezuela is in the midst of a political crisis after opposition politician Juan Guaido declared himself president. DW takes a look at how countries in South America and beyond reacted to the move. (24.01.2019)
Ties between Caracas and Washington are at their lowest point, with President Nicolas Maduro breaking off diplomatic relations with the US. But bilateral relations were not always this bad. Where did it all go wrong? (25.01.2019)
Nicolas Maduro? Juan Guaido? Neither? DW takes a look at the reasons why some countries are backing Venezuela's embattled president, others his upstart nemesis and some are somewhere in the middle. (25.01.2019)
Venezuela's army has declared its support for Nicolas Maduro. But differences between top officers and the rank and file could weaken the military's loyalty to the president — with far-reaching consequences. (25.01.2019)
Germany and Spain say Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro must hold elections. If not, both would consider following the United States in recognizing the head of the opposition as president. (25.01.2019)