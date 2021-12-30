 Sport in Germany: Football, the Olympics and a doping scandal | Meet the Germans | DW | 17.03.2022

Meet the Germans

Sport in Germany: Football, the Olympics and a doping scandal

How did Germany catch football fever? And which other sports get the country's fans cheering? Take the Meet the Germans crash course in German sports.

Watch video 06:08

This week on Meet the Germans, Rachel finds out how football came to Germany and how women's football has developed.

But it's not all about soccer... Tune in for lots of summer and winter Olympic action, sports clubs and a look at East Germany's doping scandal. 

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans — from stereotypes to literature or German history 

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram. 

Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTubeor dw.com/MeettheGermans.

