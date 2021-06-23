The Autobahn, cars and driving in Germany

Rachel Stewart hits the road to find out more about the Germans and their cars in this episode of Meet the Germans.

Does the German Autobahn really have no speed limit? And do Germans really care that much about cars? Lots of you asked for a Meet the Germans video on this topic — so, buckle up!

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer, she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans — from unusual bans to meaty cuisine or haunted castles.

This video was first published in December 2021.