 Sieren’s China: Are human rights really universal? | Opinion | DW | 23.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opinion

Sieren’s China: Are human rights really universal?

Even 70 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, none of it seems to be negotiable but emerging countries such as China are judging it according to their own successes and mistakes, says DW’s Frank Sieren.

UN Human Rights Charter (picture alliance/Photoshot)

Not only the government but also the people of China have different ideas from those in the West when it comes to the role of the individual and the community or democracy and authoritarianism. This has to do with historical experience.

There is also a difference if 80 million people have to get on board or 1.4 billion. Moreover, the state of development is also important. China might be the second most important economy in the world, but its GDP is similar to that of Bulgaria, one the poorest countries in Europe.

Western values shape the world

"Every country primarily thinks about this question on the basis of its own experiences in the past — on the basis of its achievements, yes, but also its mistakes," said German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a recent speech that he gave in China. 

Listen to audio 36:35
Now live
36:35 mins.

Stammtisch — China in your hand

"In a few days, we will mark a milestone and auspicious moment from the past — the adoption of theUniversal Declaration of Human Rights 70 years ago. It took two devastating world wars and millions of deaths before the world’s countries signed up to this joint basis predicated on the rights of the people. We see what has grown from this basis — the multilateral system, the Charter and institutions of the United Nations, agreements and regulations on topics ranging from trade to climate protection. None of this has ever been perfect or equally available to everyone. Nor has it ever been a panacea. But despite all its imperfection, it is still an amazingly valuable achievement."

There is no doubt that it was Western ideas of human rights that influenced the Charter. The Drafting Committee included one Canadian, two French people, one US citizen, one Lebanese and one Chinese diplomat and philosopher (P.C. Chang). However, the latter was in a very weak position because at this time China practically played no international role. There was no Russian at the table, no Indian, no Iranian, nobody from Africa or South America.

Read more: 70 years after the Universal Declaration

Watch video 01:02
Now live
01:02 mins.

Antonio Guterres on the 70th Anniversary UN Declaration of Human Rights

The times, they are a-changin'

Seventy years later, the West can no longer expect the world to follow when it says that it has developed values that are so convincing that there is no alternative. "The world around us is changing. New opportunities are arising and old certainties are now less sure. In many cases, we do not even know what is just around the next corner. To be able to navigate at all under these conditions, we need one thing in particular — assurance about our own viewpoint and role in the world," Steinmeier said.

"Our countries enjoy closer ties than ever before," he continued. "However, it is precisely this increasing level of interconnectedness that makes differences apparent. When we consider the make-up of our societies and the role of the individual, we sometimes discern clear contrasts. Dealing with this complexity and this tension requires both sides to exercise particular caution."

This means that we have to talk more and more with each other than we have done until now. Germans have to explain to China why they think in such a way and find out why many Chinese people think differently.

Read more: China rejects accusations of Uighur mass detentions

DW's Frank Sieren (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Tirl)

DW's Frank Sieren

Intelligent dialogue

Speaking about ethical digital transformation, Steinmeier did not say that European ideas or even German ideas were correct but spoke of "our direction" and said that Europe needed its "own convincing answers" to these questions, which might be different from those in China. To admit that there are different perspectives is the first step towards a compromise. It means respect for the other position. However, it is not easy to find the right balance between insisting on one’s own values and giving them up especially as the West has been used to defining the rules for several hundred years.

It seems as if Europe is handling the change of situation in global politics a little better than the US, or at least the US president, when it comes to admitting a change of perspective. There’s also a historical reason: We have more practice. France and Germany ceased to be arch rivals over 70 years ago. They are now friends and partners. This historical experience helped Steinmeier to strike the right tone.

Frank Sieren has lived in Beijing for over 20 years.

Watch video 03:04
Now live
03:04 mins.

Claudia Roth: Germany could do better on human rights

DW recommends

Uighur woman shares 'horrendous' China crackdown details with US Congress

China's treatment of its religious minorities, particularly the Uighurs in far-western Xinjiang province, was thrust into the limelight after a Uighur woman detailed the abuse she said she suffered in an internment camp. (29.11.2018)  

China's Xinjiang Muslims live in fear of disappearing into camps

In the past few years, hundreds of thousands of ethnic Uighurs and Kazakhs have allegedly been locked up in "reeducation camps" in China's Xinjiang province. DW met some of their relatives and former prisoners. (17.09.2018)  

'Born free and equal in dignity': Human rights at 70

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted in the wake of the tragedies of World War II. DW spoke to Harvard Law professor Mary Ann Glendon about the origins of the declaration and where it stands today. (10.12.2018)  

Coming of age: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights at 70

Drawing on a variety of cultural and political philosophies, the milestone document outlining the rights of the individual was a landmark when it was signed 70 years ago and remains a moral guidepost today. (10.12.2018)  

China rejects accusations of Uighur mass detentions in Xinjiang

Western countries, including Germany, have demanded China shut down detention camps where up to a million ethnic Muslims are reportedly being held. Beijing has rejected the demands as being "politically driven." (07.11.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Stammtisch — China in your hand  

China’s harassment of Muslims  

Uighur 're-education' camps: Cultural genocide in China?  

Antonio Guterres on the 70th Anniversary UN Declaration of Human Rights  

Claudia Roth: Germany could do better on human rights  

Related content

Iranische Anwältin und Menschenrechtsaktivistin Shirin Ebadi

Opinion: 'Islamic human rights' is a false path 10.12.2018

Religious interpretations are slowing down the implementation of the UN human rights charter, which marks its 70th anniversary today. The UN is also part of the problem, writes Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi.

Außenminister Heiko Maas in China

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas calls for China transparency over Uighur Muslims 12.11.2018

Despite warnings from China that Germany should not interfere in its internal affairs, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on Beijing to be transparent about the human rights conflict surrounding the Uighur Muslims.

Indien Proteste in Unterstützung der chinesichen Uiguren

China rejects accusations of Uighur mass detentions in Xinjiang 07.11.2018

Western countries, including Germany, have demanded China shut down detention camps where up to a million ethnic Muslims are reportedly being held. Beijing has rejected the demands as being "politically driven."

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules. 