News

China rejects accusations of Uighur mass detentions in Xinjiang

Western countries, including Germany, have demanded China shut down detention camps where up to a million ethnic Muslims are reportedly being held. Beijing has rejected the demands as being "politically driven."

Indian Muslims hold placards during a protest against the Chinese government over the detention of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang

China has dismissed criticism of the suspected mass internment of Uighur Muslims in the far western region of Xinjiang.

At a United Nations review of the country's human rights record in Geneva on Tuesday, China said "training centers" to equip people with employable skills had helped quell Islamist extremism in once troubled Xinjiang.

Rights activists, however, say the centers are political indoctrination camps where ethnic Uighurs, Kazakhs and other Muslim minorities are taught Communist propaganda and forced to renounce their faith.

UN experts have  previously said there are credible reports that as many as 1 million ethnic Uighurs are being held in a secret network of camps.

Read moreChina's Xinjiang Muslims live in fear of disappearing into camps

Cultural genocide in China?

Calls for immediate release of detainees

At Tuesday's UN review — a process every member state undergoes every four to five years — the United States, France, Germany and several other countries called on China to address concerns about its treatment and heavy surveillance of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

Mark Cassayre, the US charge d'affaires, urged Beijing to "immediately release the hundreds of thousands, possibly millions, of individuals" arbitrarily detained in the region's camps.

Read more: China's Xinjiang region legalizes Muslim internment camps

  • China Xinjiang Uiguren (Reuters/T. Peter)

    China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

    China's far western Xinjiang region ramps up security

    Three times a day, alarms ring out through the streets of China's ancient Silk Road city of Kashgar, and shopkeepers rush out of their stores swinging government-issued wooden clubs. In mandatory anti-terror drills conducted under police supervision, they fight off imaginary knife-wielding assailants.

  • Kombi-Bild Karte Xinjian China ENG

    China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

    One Belt, One Road Initiative

    An ethnic Uighur man walks down the path leading to the tomb of Imam Asim in the Taklamakan Desert. A historic trading post, the city of Kashgar is central to China's "One Belt, One Road Initiative", which is President Xi Jinping's signature foreign and economic policy involving massive infrastructure spending linking China to Asia, the Middle East and beyond.

  • China Xinjiang Uiguren (Reuters/T. Peter)

    China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

    China fears disruption of "One Belt, One Road" summit

    A man herds sheep in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. China's worst fears are that a large-scale attack would blight this year's diplomatic setpiece, an OBOR summit attended by world leaders planned for Beijing. Since ethnic riots in the regional capital Urumqi in 2009, Xinjiang has been plagued by bouts of deadly violence.

  • China Xinjiang Uiguren (Reuters/T. Peter)

    China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

    Ethnic minority in China

    A woman prays at a grave near the tomb of Imam Asim in the Taklamankan Desert. Uighurs are a Turkic-speaking distinct and mostly Sunni Muslim community and one of the 55 recognized ethnic minorities in China. Although Uighurs have traditionally practiced a moderate version of Islam, experts believe that some of them have been joining Islamic militias in the Middle East.

  • China Xinjiang Uiguren (Reuters/T. Peter)

    China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

    Communist Party vows to continue war on terror

    Chinese state media say the threat remains high, so the Communist Party has vowed to continue its "war on terror" against Islamist extremism. For example, Chinese authorities have passed measures banning many typically Muslim customs. The initiative makes it illegal to "reject or refuse" state propaganda, although it was not immediately clear how the authorities would enforce this regulation.

  • China Xinjiang Uiguren (Reuters/T. Peter)

    China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

    CCTV cameras are being installed

    Many residents say the anti-terror drills are just part of an oppressive security operation that has been ramped up in Kashgar and other cities in Xinjiang's Uighur heartland in recent months. For many Uighurs it is not about security, but mass surveillance. "We have no privacy. They want to see what you're up to," says a shop owner in Kashgar.

  • China Xinjiang Uiguren (Reuters/T. Peter)

    China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

    Ban on many typically Muslim customs

    The most visible change is likely to come from the ban on "abnormal growing of beards," and the restriction on wearing veils. Specifically, workers in public spaces, including stations and airports, will be required to "dissuade" people with veils on their faces from entering and report them to the police.

  • China Xinjiang Uiguren (Reuters/T. Peter)

    China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

    Security personnel keep watch

    Authorities offer rewards for those who report "youth with long beards or other popular religious customs that have been radicalized", as part of a wider incentive system that rewards actionable intelligence on imminent attacks. Human rights activists have been critical of the tactics used by the government in combatting the alleged extremists, accusing it of human rights abuses.

  • China Xinjiang Uiguren (Reuters/T. Peter)

    China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

    Economy or security?

    China routinely denies pursuing repressive policies in Xinjiang and points to the vast sums it spends on economic development in the resource-rich region. James Leibold, an expert on Chinese ethnic policy says the focus on security runs counter to Beijing's goal of using the OBOR initiative to boost Xinjiang's economy, because it would disrupt the flow of people and ideas.

    Author: Nadine Berghausen


French Ambassador Francois Rivasseau told the forum China should "halt massive imprisonment" and "guarantee freedom of religion and belief, including in Tibet and Xinjiang," while representatives from Canada and the UK warned the human rights situation had "deteriorated."

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng rejected those statements, saying his country protected the freedoms of its 55 ethnic minorities.

"We will not accept the politically-driven accusations from a few countries that are fraught with biases and in total disregard of the facts," Le said.

Yasheng Sidike, the Uighur mayor of the Xinjiang capital, Urumqi, told the UN the government's policies in Xinjiang meant there had been "no incident of violent terrorism" for the past 22 months.

Read moreGermany halts Uighur deportations to China

Uighur children separated from parents

Differing narratives

Peter Irwin, a program manager and researcher for the World Uighur Congress, told DW the difference between China's view and the reality described by rights groups was stark.

"China has been calling these camps vocational centers, so in China's narrative, it is consistent that no such camp [as how we describe them] existed," he said.

"China should cooperate with the UN's procedures … and allow UN monitor groups to go to the region and inspect the conditions at the camps."

During the UN review, several hundred Tibetan and Uighur protesters marched through Geneva chanting "Shame on China!" and holding signs saying  "STOP China ethnic cleansing of Uighurs" and "Tibet dying, China lies."

nm/cmk (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

1 million Uighurs in Chinese 'internment camps,' UN hears

Members of the Uighur community and others Muslims in China have been treated as "enemies of the state" and held in secret camps, a UN anti-discrimination body has said. Beijing has previously denied such camps exist. (10.08.2018)  

China's Xinjiang region legalizes Muslim internment camps

China's regional government in Xinjiang has amended its laws to effectively legalize internment camps targeting Muslim minorities. Some 1 million Muslims are currently thought to be held in such centers. (11.10.2018)  

China defends Xinjiang Uighur detention camp policies

China has issued the most detailed defense yet of its policies in the Xinjiang region. Beijing says the region's Uighurs are being taught how to assimilate, while some see echoes of earlier re-education programs. (16.10.2018)  

UN panel 'alarmed' by reports over Xinjiang

China's treatment of Muslim Uighurs has prompted a UN panel to express alarm. A group of US senators wants Chinese officials sanctioned. Beijing denies turning its Xinjiang region into a "high-tech police state." (30.08.2018)  

China's Xinjiang Muslims live in fear of disappearing into camps

In the past few years, hundreds of thousands of ethnic Uighurs and Kazakhs have allegedly been locked up in "reeducation camps" in China's Xinjiang province. DW met some of their relatives and former prisoners. (17.09.2018)  

Germany halts Uighur deportations to China

The German government has suspended deportations of Uighurs to China until further notice, according to a media report. The Muslim minority faces discrimination and persecution in the northwestern Xinjiang region. (23.08.2018)  

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

China says it faces a serious threat from Islamist extremists in its Xinjiang region. Beijing accuses separatists among the Muslim Uighur ethnic minority of stirring up tensions with the ethnic Han Chinese majority. (14.04.2017)  

China Huang Qi

Jailed Chinese activist Huang Qi in 'immediate' danger: rights groups 06.11.2018

Rights groups have urged China to release activist Huang Qi, warning he could die in custody unless he receives urgent medical care. The appeal comes as a UN panel puts China's human rights record under the spotlight.

Uighur 're-education' camps: Cultural genocide in China? 06.11.2018

Germany, France and the US have renewed calls for China to close down detention camps which activists say are holding some one million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. Former detainees have described the camps as political indoctrination centers.

China Ethnie der Uiguren

China defends Xinjiang Uighur detention camp policies 16.10.2018

China has issued the most detailed defense yet of its policies in the Xinjiang region. Beijing says the region's Uighurs are being taught how to assimilate, while some see echoes of earlier re-education programs.

