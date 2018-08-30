UN panel 'alarmed' by reports over Xinjiang

The UN's Geneva-based Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination said Thursday it was alarmed by "numerous reports of ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities" being detained in China's western Xinjiang region.

Its findings coincided with a call from 17 US congressional lawmakers that Washington impose sanctions on two surveillance equipment manufacturers and seven Chinese officials, including Xinjiang chief Chen Quanguo.

China rebuked America, saying it should cease "pretending" to be a human rights adjudicator "instead of poking their noses into other countries' affairs."

Xinjiang has a Han Chinese majority and a mostly Muslim Uighur minority who call the region home.

The UN panel, conducting one of its regular reviews, said, although Beijing rejected such reports as false, it regretted that "there is no official data on how many people are in long-term detention or who have been forced to spend varying periods in political 're-education camps'" in Xinjiang.

'Upwards of a million'

Estimates about them "range from tens of thousands to upwards of a million," the panel wrote, and went on to note reports of "mass surveillance," biometric data "profiling," bans on the Uighur language, and expatriate Uighurs being forced to return home "involuntarily."

Detentions without trial must be halted and "wrongfully held" individuals must be released "immediately," said the UN committee.

The panel urged China to allow independent experts to investigate deaths in custody before adding that it was also concerned about "significant restrictions" on Tibetans in the Tibet Autonomous region.

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state China's far western Xinjiang region ramps up security Three times a day, alarms ring out through the streets of China's ancient Silk Road city of Kashgar, and shopkeepers rush out of their stores swinging government-issued wooden clubs. In mandatory anti-terror drills conducted under police supervision, they fight off imaginary knife-wielding assailants.

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state One Belt, One Road Initiative An ethnic Uighur man walks down the path leading to the tomb of Imam Asim in the Taklamakan Desert. A historic trading post, the city of Kashgar is central to China's "One Belt, One Road Initiative", which is President Xi Jinping's signature foreign and economic policy involving massive infrastructure spending linking China to Asia, the Middle East and beyond.

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state China fears disruption of "One Belt, One Road" summit A man herds sheep in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. China's worst fears are that a large-scale attack would blight this year's diplomatic setpiece, an OBOR summit attended by world leaders planned for Beijing. Since ethnic riots in the regional capital Urumqi in 2009, Xinjiang has been plagued by bouts of deadly violence.

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state Ethnic minority in China A woman prays at a grave near the tomb of Imam Asim in the Taklamankan Desert. Uighurs are a Turkic-speaking distinct and mostly Sunni Muslim community and one of the 55 recognized ethnic minorities in China. Although Uighurs have traditionally practiced a moderate version of Islam, experts believe that some of them have been joining Islamic militias in the Middle East.

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state Communist Party vows to continue war on terror Chinese state media say the threat remains high, so the Communist Party has vowed to continue its "war on terror" against Islamist extremism. For example, Chinese authorities have passed measures banning many typically Muslim customs. The initiative makes it illegal to "reject or refuse" state propaganda, although it was not immediately clear how the authorities would enforce this regulation.

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state CCTV cameras are being installed Many residents say the anti-terror drills are just part of an oppressive security operation that has been ramped up in Kashgar and other cities in Xinjiang's Uighur heartland in recent months. For many Uighurs it is not about security, but mass surveillance. "We have no privacy. They want to see what you're up to," says a shop owner in Kashgar.

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state Ban on many typically Muslim customs The most visible change is likely to come from the ban on "abnormal growing of beards," and the restriction on wearing veils. Specifically, workers in public spaces, including stations and airports, will be required to "dissuade" people with veils on their faces from entering and report them to the police.

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state Security personnel keep watch Authorities offer rewards for those who report "youth with long beards or other popular religious customs that have been radicalized", as part of a wider incentive system that rewards actionable intelligence on imminent attacks. Human rights activists have been critical of the tactics used by the government in combatting the alleged extremists, accusing it of human rights abuses.

China's Uighur heartland turns into security state Economy or security? China routinely denies pursuing repressive policies in Xinjiang and points to the vast sums it spends on economic development in the resource-rich region. James Leibold, an expert on Chinese ethnic policy says the focus on security runs counter to Beijing's goal of using the OBOR initiative to boost Xinjiang's economy, because it would disrupt the flow of people and ideas. Author: Nadine Berghausen



Earlier in August, a Chinese official told the UN panel that tough measures were necessary in Xinjiang but did not target any specific ethnic group in the vast region, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan.

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said US lawmakers should "serve their Americans properly instead of poking their noses in other countries' affairs."

The US letter – presented by Florida Senator Marco Rubio and New Jersey Representative Chris Smith – urges US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to use the USA's Global Magnitsky Act, accusing Beijing of turning Xinjiang into "a high-tech police state."

It allows the US government to place travel and financial restrictions on individuals anywhere in the world given credible proof of rights violations or corruption.

Numerous non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and China experts assert that the reality in Xinjiang is sinister, citing former detainees and official documents as pointers to a massive program of political and cultural indoctrination.

