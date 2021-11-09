Frank-Walter Steinmeier is a German politician who has served as Germany's President since 2017.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier is a member of the Social Democratic Party (SPD). Following the 2005 federal election, Steinmeier became Foreign Minister in the first grand coalition government of Angela Merkel, and from 2007 he additionally held the office of vice chancellor. Here you will find a collection of all DW content related to Frank-Walter Steinmeier.