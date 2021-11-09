Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier is a German politician who has served as Germany's President since 2017.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier is a member of the Social Democratic Party (SPD). Following the 2005 federal election, Steinmeier became Foreign Minister in the first grand coalition government of Angela Merkel, and from 2007 he additionally held the office of vice chancellor. Here you will find a collection of all DW content related to Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said the Catholic Church needs to be more transparent about abuse scandals. He and the pope also criticized a lack of coherent EU immigration policy with regard to refugees.
Rescue operations have continued across the region in western Germany hit by devastating flooding. The crisis has escalated further, as parts of eastern Germany and Austria are now being ravaged by the floodwaters.