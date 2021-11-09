Visit the new DW website

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Frank-Walter Steinmeier is a German politician who has served as Germany's President since 2017.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier is a member of the Social Democratic Party (SPD). Following the 2005 federal election, Steinmeier became Foreign Minister in the first grand coalition government of Angela Merkel, and from 2007 he additionally held the office of vice chancellor. Here you will find a collection of all DW content related to Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Holocaust survivor Margot Friedlaender, Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, his wife Elke Buedenbender, and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the event 1918 - 1938 - 1989: Commemorating November 9 on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as the Night of Broken Glass, at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2021. Wolfgang Kumm/Pool via REUTERS

German president marks November 9 pogrom against Jews 09.11.2021

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has underlined November 9 as one being of key importance in German history. Three crucial events took place on the date, including the 1938 Nazi-instigated pogrom against the Jews.

Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier besucht die Insel Utøya. Bei dem Sommerlager der sozialdemokratischen Arbeiderpartiet Norwegens wurden hier am 22. Juli 2011 69 Menschen bei einem Anschlag des Rechtsextremisten Breivik ermordet. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Utoya now a 'place of hope,' German president says 04.11.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has praised young people who continue to attend political youth camps on the Norwegian island where a deadly far-right terror attack happened.
This handout picture taken and released on October 25, 2021, shows German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) shaking hands with Pope Francis during their meeting at the Vatican. (Photo by Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Germany's Steinmeier calls on Pope Francis to restore church credibility 25.10.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said the Catholic Church needs to be more transparent about abuse scandals. He and the pope also criticized a lack of coherent EU immigration policy with regard to refugees.
18.10.2021 | Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier (r) und seine Frau Elke Büdenbender legen am Mahnmal Gleis 17 einen Kranz nieder. Mit einer Gedenkveranstaltung wurde dem Beginn der Deportationen von Juden aus Berlin vor 80 Jahren gedacht.

Germany marks 80th anniversary of first Jewish deportations 18.10.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke of the importance of fighting the ongoing threat of antisemitism wherever it appears, noting the crimes of the past had taken place in plain sight.

Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier (4.v.r.), Bundestagspräsident Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU, 6.v.r.) und Bundesverteidigungsministerin Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) legen aus Anlass der Beendigung und Würdigung des Einsatzes der Bundeswehr in Afghanistan Kränze in der Cella, dem Ehrenmal der Bundeswehr, in Gedenken an die 59 Gefallenen nieder. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany honors soldiers who fought in Afghanistan mission 13.10.2021

German leaders gathered in Berlin Wednesday to honor the sacrifice of Bundeswehr soldiers who were part of the country’s Afghanistan mission. Still, questions remain as to the mission's effectiveness.
Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier steht beim Denkmal für zivile Opfer der deutschen Massaker. In Korjukiwka erinnert Steinmeier an die größte der sogenannten «Strafaktionen» der deutschen Besatzer gegen Zivilisten im Zweiten Weltkrieg. Anfang März 1943 wurden dort unter einem SS-Sonderkommando rund 6700 Menschen als Reaktion auf die sowjetische Partisanenbewegung ermordet. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German President Steinmeier marks Nazi massacres in Ukraine 06.10.2021

Germany's head of state has called for more efforts to remember Nazi atrocities carried out in the former Soviet Union. Hundreds of thousands of people were killed during the occupation.
Gastarbeiter aus der Türkei sitzen nach ihrer Schicht auf einer Bank auf dem Gelände der Zeche Neu-Monopol in Bergkamen im Kreis Unna. (Undatiert). | Verwendung weltweit

The German-Turkish Recruitment Agreement 60 years on 05.10.2021

Facing a labor shortage after World War II, Germany designed a program to bring in so-called guest workers. It was a move that had a lasting impact, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a commemoration on Tuesday.

President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York, on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (John Angelillo /Pool Photo via AP)

German president tells world 'You can depend on us' 24.09.2021

The world can rely on Germany, whatever happens in the country's upcoming general election, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has told the UN General Assembly.
17/09/2021 Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier (l) verleiht im Schloss Bellevue das Verdienstkreuz 1. Klasse des Verdienstordens der Bundesrepublik Deutschland an Brigadegeneral Jens Arlt, Kommandeur der militärischen Evakuierungsoperation aus Afghanistan. Der Bundespräsident will damit stellvertretend alle an der Evakuierung beteiligten Soldatinnen und Soldaten würdigen.

Germany awards Order of Merit to Afghanistan airlift general 17.09.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has recognized General Jens Arlt for his role in the evacuation process in Afghanistan. The German mission airlifted some 5,300 people from Kabul.
Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier spricht bei einer Gesprächsveranstaltung mit Bürgerinnen und Bürgern mit türkischen Wurzeln im Schloss Bellevue anlässlich des 60. Jahrestages des deutsch-türkischen Anwerbeabkommens.

Germany 'unimaginable' without immigrants, says President Steinmeier 10.09.2021

Germany owes a debt of gratitude to the Turkish and other immigrant communities, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said while marking the anniversary of a key migration deal.
Meterhoch türmen sich Wohnwagen, Gastanks, Bäume und Schrott an einer Brücke über die Ahr (Luftaufnahme mit einer Drohne). Zahlreiche Häuser in dem Ort wurden komplett zerstört oder stark beschädigt, es gibt zahlreiche Todesopfer. Altenahr, am 19.07.2021

Germany greenlights billions for flood victims 01.09.2021

Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet approved the €30 billion (roughly $35 billion) fund to rebuild homes, businesses and infrastructure in the towns most affected by July’s catastrophic flooding in western Germany.
28.8.2021, Aachen****Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier spricht bei einer Gedenkzeremonie nach einem ökumenischen Gottesdienst für die Opfer der Hochwasserkatastrophe im Westen Deutschlands im Dom.

German leaders join memorial service for flood victims 28.08.2021

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the scale of last month's devastating floods showed that the consequences of climate change have hit Europe.
U.S soldiers stand guard and take a position inside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)

German president laments 'human tragedy' in Afghanistan 17.08.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has described scenes of desperate civilians at Kabul airport as "shameful" for the West. He said Germany shared responsibility for what had transpired.

Erftstadt, 17/07/2021*** Armin Laschet (2. v.l., CDU), Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, lacht während Bundespräsident Steinmeier (nicht im Bild) ein Pressestatement gibt. Links steht Christian Wiermer, Sprecher der Landesregierung.

Merkel 'successor' criticized for laughing during flood visit 18.07.2021

The CDU's chancellor candidate Armin Laschet apologized for his "inappropriate" laughter while Germany's president spoke at the scene of disastrous floods. Laschet is the current frontrunner in the September election.

Ort: Bad Münstereifel

Germany floods: Rescue efforts ramp up as destruction spreads to new areas 18.07.2021

Rescue operations have continued across the region in western Germany hit by devastating flooding. The crisis has escalated further, as parts of eastern Germany and Austria are now being ravaged by the floodwaters.
German state President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and King Willem-Alexander of the Dutch Royal family review the military honours as they meet at the Bellevue palace during the first day of a visit with Queen Maxima (not seen) to Germany, in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Dutch royals arrive in Berlin for 3-day state visit 05.07.2021

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were greeted at the airport with a 21-gun salute. The couple were then whisked off to meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace.
