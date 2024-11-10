Germany's Scholz ready to hold confidence vote this year

The move from the German chancellor would potentially pave the way for snap elections following the collapse of his governing coalition.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that he would be willing to call a vote of confidence in parliament before Christmas.

The decision could pave the way for snap elections following last week's collapse of the governing coalition.

Scholz had initially scheduled the confidence vote for January 15, but increasing pressure has led the chancellor to consider bringing it forward.

More to follow...

jsi/lo (AFP, Reuters, dpa)