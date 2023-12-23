Steinmeier: 'We all long for a more peaceful world'

During his Christmas speech, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said people should "never abandon" longing for a more peaceful world.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier focused on the need for courage and cooperation in the face of challenges in Germany and around the world in his annual Christmas address.

"This year, the world has indeed presented its dark side," Steinmeier said, according to the text of his speech released by his office ahead of the broadcast on Christmas Day.

"The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is now entering its second winter," Steinmeier said. "And, since the autumn, we have been looking in horror at Hamas' atrocities and at what is happening to the victims of the war in the Middle East."

Despite the challenges, Steinmeier stressed the importance of hope and the need to approach the new year with courage and determination.

"We all long for a more peaceful world," he said, reiterating his belief that "we must never abandon" this.

Steinmeier: 'Work together'

The German president emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong democracy, stating that that could only happen if people were engaged and if they worked to "ensure that what is not yet good today is better tomorrow."

Steinmeier acknowledged that the year has left many Germans concerned about "unresolved issues here in our country" without directly mentioning them.

Some Germans have expressed skepticism toward the government's ability to address these challenges, while others have expressed worries about the long-term implications of these issues.

"We will only ever make progress if we work together — and not if everyone shrinks back into their worlds," Steinmeier said.

Looking forward to a celebration

The speech included gratitude for police, firefighters, military personnel, health care workers and other institutions.

"There are millions of people like you, determined and dedicated in helping others, working for peaceful coexistence in a diverse society," Steinmeier said. "And it is these people who give me courage."

Looking forward to next year, Steinmeier noted that Germany's Basic Law is turning 75 and should be celebrated.

"Our constitution is something of which we can be proud," Steinmeier said. "It protects and values every individual."

Steinmeier said the constitution could guide the nation through challenging times.

"Let us take the time every so often to remember that Germany is and remains a good country," Steinmeier said.

"We can and will succeed if we make an effort, if we stand together and stay together," the president said.

Edited by: Louis Oelofse

