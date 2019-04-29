Serbia, Kosovo agree to talks following Berlin summit

A Balkan summit in Berlin has ended with Serbia and Kosovo agreeing to work together to diffuse existing tensions. Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron had hoped to restart a dialogue.
Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to continue talks to resolve their current conflict, the German government said in a statement early Tuesday. The announcement came at the conclusion of a regional summit that was hosted in Berlin.
The Balkan neighbors will move forward on efforts to implement existing agreements, a government spokesman said.
Both sides also vowed to play a "constructive" role in talks that were led by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini. Previous negotiations broke down over talk of possible border changes between Serbia and Kosovo.
Read more: A Cold War solution for Serbia and Kosovo?
Western Balkan leaders gathered in Berlin on Monday, with the goal of defusing the worsening feud between Serbia and its former province, Kosovo.
The summit was jointly organized by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. In attendance were heads of state and government from Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. Mogherini also traveled to Berlin for the talks.
A 'European perspective'
Serbia and Kosovo's relationship has been fraught for years, with Belgrade refusing to recognize its neighbor's move to declare independence from Serbia in 2008. Some 100 countries including Germany have recognized Kosovo as a sovereign country.
On Monday, Merkel and Macron stressed the importance of stability in the region and noted the positive example of Macedonia, which recently settled its long-running dispute with Greece by agreeing to rename itself North Macedonia.
Read more: Opinion: Berlin Balkan conference — a surprising breakthrough in the cards?
While they two leaders said they did not seek nor expect to resolve Serbia and Kosovo's political conflict, they believed it was time for a new dialogue to begin.
"We agreed to this joint initiative because we are committed to the European perspective of the Western Balkans countries," Merkel said. "It is in Europe's interest that there is positive development in this region."
jcg/cmk (AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The only mistake Kosovo made in creating an army was "waiting five years," the country's president has told the UN Security Council. But Serbia has urged the UN to "tame" Pristina. (17.12.2018)
Serbia's president has accused Kosovo of mobilizing security forces in a northern area heavily populated by Serbs. The EU has urged both sides to "end these provocations" before the situation spirals out of control. (22.11.2018)
Serbia opposed the move, accusing Pristina of "beating war drums." The law would create a new department of defense and convert the Kosovo Security Force into an army. The US pushed for the move, but NATO reacted warily. (14.12.2018)
The creation of a standing army in Kosovo could provoke military intervention by Belgrade, Serbia's prime minister said. Kosovo's parliament is due to vote next week on transforming its defense force into a regular army. (05.12.2018)
Balkan leaders are in Berlin to "exchange opinions" with Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron. The mini-summit is to focus on the bid to revive the talks between Belgrade and Pristina. (29.04.2019)
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron want to mediate in the Western Balkans. Their efforts could be of benefit to the region and Europe, says guest policy expert Christian Schwarz-Schilling. (29.04.2019)