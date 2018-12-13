Kosovo legislature approves creation of national army

Serbia opposed the move, accusing Pristina of "beating war drums." The law would create a new department of defense and convert the Kosovo Security Force into an army. The US pushed for the move, but NATO reacted warily.
Lawmakers in Kosovo voted unanimously in favor of a set of laws that would allow their nation to create an army on Friday, but opposition Serb politicians boycotted the vote in protest.
A former Serbian province, Kosovo separated from Belgrade during the 1998-99 Balkan war unilaterally declared independence in 2008. Serbia is one of the countries that has not yet recognized Kosovo as a nation, as is Russia.
In response to the outcome of the vote, Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said her country would "stay on its path of peace and prosperity."
"For me this is a hard day, not a day that contributes to cooperation in the region," she added.
The new law would create a new defense ministry and lays out a plan to double the size of its current small crisis-response unit, the Kosovo Security Force (KSF), and gradually transform it into a professional army of 5,000.
"The process of transforming the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) began 10 years ago under the instructions and assistance of our NATO partners," Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said about the vote. "We are at a point where it is a logically necessary step," he said.
"Soldiers, congratulations on your new assignments!" Kosovo President Hashim Thaci told columns of KSF members on the eve of the vote, dressed in camouflage fatigues.
NATO, which has kept a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo since the war, warned that the army move was "ill-timed," given the small nation's poor relationship with Serbia. Four members of the alliance reject recognizing Kosovo's independence. As the new laws were approved, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter that he "regretted" the decision and that "all sides must ensure" that it will "not further increase tensions in the region."
But the US and the UK have favored the move. US ambassador to Kosovo, Philip Kosnett, celebrated the vote on Twitter, saying the KSF's transition was historic.
"The U.S. will support the professional development & organizational evolution of KSF, which must play a positive role for Kosovo & the region," Kosnett wrote.
Tensions with Serbia
Predictably, Kosovo's army plan has drawn the ire of Belgrade. Serbian President Vucic said on Thursday that the Kosovo problem was his "worst nightmare".
Vucic accused Pristina of "beating war drums" and threatening the minority Serb population. Serbia still considers its former province as a renegade territory and it has sounded the alarm over the safety of 120,000 Serbian minority still living in Kosovo; most of them reside in the north near the border to Serbia.
The Serbs who live in the border area tend to be loyal to Belgrade and are also broadly against the army plan. Ethnic Serb lawmakers in Pristina boycotted Friday's vote.
EU-led talks to normalize their ties between Kosovo and Serbia have generally faltered. Normalization in relations is seen by the EU as a condition for either to eventually join the bloc.
Recently, tensions between the two neighboring nations have increased. Last month, Kosovo slapped a 100 percent tariff on Serbian goods in retaliation for what it saw as Belgrade's attempts to undermine it on the world stage.
Serbia has blocked Kosovo from several international organizations, including the UN, and has actively lobbied foreign governments to revoke their recognition of its statehood.
jcg/msh (dpa, AFP)
