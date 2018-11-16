Kosovo slaps 100 percent tariff on Serbian goods after Interpol bid failure

Kosovo raised tariffs on Serbian goods from 10 to 100 percent in retaliation for what it said was Serbia's efforts to block its accession to Interpol.

The small Balkan country, whose bid to join the international police organization failed on Tuesday, also raised tariffs by the same amount on Bosnia and issued an outright ban on any goods that failed to address Kosovo as "The Republic of Kosovo." Serbia and Bosnia do not recognize the formal title for Kosovo chosen by Pristina.

Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said Serbia and Bosnia had not upheld regional trading rules. His deputy prime minister, Enver Hoxhaj, said the government was planning to announce additional actions "soon."

'Blow' to regional free trade

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic convened a meeting of his National Security Council to consider Kosovo's decision.

Bosnia's Foreign Trade and Economic Relations Minister Mirko Sarovic denounced the move as "the biggest blow" to the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA). All three countries are members of the EU-backed tariff-free arrangement.

Kosovo's decision came two weeks after it introduced a 10 percent tariff on goods from both countries. The flow of good from Serbia, Kosovo's biggest regional trading partner, has since fallen by half, according to figures from Kosovo Customs.

Wanting recognition

Kosovo has struggled to achieve international recognition since its mostly ethnic Albanian population unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Serbia, which along with Bosnia does not recognize Kosovo's independence, has repeatedly blocked its attempts to join the United Nations.

The EU has tried to reconcile differences between Serbia and Kosovo to pave the way for both countries to join the bloc. Talks have however made little progress since they began in 2013.

