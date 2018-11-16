 Kosovo slaps 100 percent tariff on Serbian goods after Interpol bid failure | News | DW | 21.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Kosovo slaps 100 percent tariff on Serbian goods after Interpol bid failure

Kosovo blamed Serbia for its failed bid to join the international police organization Interpol. Both countries have struggled to normalize their ties after Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, center, flanked by his cabinet during the government meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Kosovo Government)

Kosovo raised tariffs on Serbian goods from 10 to 100 percent in retaliation for what it said was Serbia's efforts to block its accession to Interpol.

The small Balkan country, whose bid to join the international police organization failed on Tuesday, also raised tariffs by the same amount on Bosnia and issued an outright ban on any goods that failed to address Kosovo as "The Republic of Kosovo." Serbia and Bosnia do not recognize the formal title for Kosovo chosen by Pristina.

Read more: 'EU must recognize historic opportunity to solve Kosovo issue'

Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said Serbia and Bosnia had not upheld regional trading rules. His deputy prime minister, Enver Hoxhaj, said the government was planning to announce additional actions "soon."

'Blow' to regional free trade

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic convened a meeting of his National Security Council to consider Kosovo's decision.

Bosnia's Foreign Trade and Economic Relations Minister Mirko Sarovic denounced the move as "the biggest blow" to the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA). All three countries are members of the EU-backed tariff-free arrangement.

Watch video 01:08
Now live
01:08 mins.

EU holds accession talks with Western Balkans

Kosovo's decision came two weeks after it introduced a 10 percent tariff on goods from both countries. The flow of good from Serbia, Kosovo's biggest regional trading partner, has since fallen by half, according to figures from Kosovo Customs.

Wanting recognition

Kosovo has struggled to achieve international recognition since its mostly ethnic Albanian population unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Serbia, which along with Bosnia does not recognize Kosovo's independence, has repeatedly blocked its attempts to join the United Nations.

The EU has tried to reconcile differences between Serbia and Kosovo to pave the way for both countries to join the bloc. Talks have however made little progress since they began in 2013.

amp/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP)

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism every evening. You can sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Kosovo-Serbia talks stall again, EU's Mogherini urges progress

The presidents of Serbia and Kosovo have met in Brussels but again failed to agree on details to normalize relations. Both countries have been told they must push for normalcy for a chance to join the European Union. (09.11.2018)  

Serbian President Vucic: 'Very hard' to mend ties with Kosovo

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said there was a "long road full of thorns" ahead for Serbia and Kosovo. A border dispute between the two has put hopes of EU membership on hold. (09.09.2018)  

Kosovo PM Ramush Haradinaj sacks top officials over extraditions to Turkey

The extradition of six Turkish nationals from Kosovo has prompted its prime minister to sack his interior minister and intelligence chief. Ramush Haradinaj says the "entire operation" was done without his knowledge. (30.03.2018)  

'EU must recognize historic opportunity to solve Kosovo issue'

Solving the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo requires frank talks, says Austrian Balkans expert Wolfgang Petritsch. He believes Brussels must prioritize the relations of the western Balkan states with the EU. (10.12.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

EU holds accession talks with Western Balkans  

Related content

DW - Ana Brnabić bei Conflict Zone

Serbian PM Ana Brnabic: Srebrenica 'a terrible crime,' not genocide 15.11.2018

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told DW's Conflict Zone that the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica was "not genocide." She also said Serbia was not ready to join the EU before 2025.

Boykottdrohungen gegen EU-Westbalkan-Gipfel

Kosovo-Serbia talks stall again, EU's Mogherini urges progress 09.11.2018

The presidents of Serbia and Kosovo have met in Brussels but again failed to agree on details to normalize relations. Both countries have been told they must push for normalcy for a chance to join the European Union.

Niederlande Urteil Ratko Mladic | Fernsehübertragung

Hero worship and villain worship in the Balkans 17.11.2018

"Kisses from Grandpa Ratko," said jailed Serb ex-general Ratko Mladic during a live phone call to a morning TV show in Serbia, where his son was one of the guests. War criminals are still glorified across ex-Yugoslavia.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 