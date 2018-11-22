Serbia warns Kosovo against escalation in tariff row

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday warned Pristina against mobilizing security forces to northern Kosovo, the part of the country where ethnic Serbs make up a clear majority.

"We have information of [Kosovo] Albanian troops moving toward northern Kosovo," Vucic said in Belgrade. "I hope nobody will come up with the idea to use force against our people [in Kosovo] and begin killing them just because they are Serbs."

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo have flared since Pristina announced tariffs against Serbian products amounting to 100 percent of their value. Kosovo cited an aggressive Serbian strategy in blocking it from obtaining Interpol membership as the primary reason for the tariffs.

'Provocations'

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini called for calm and urged Kosovo to "immediately revoke" the tariffs, saying it represents a "clear violation" of a regional trade pact known as the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA).

"We call on the two leaderships to bring to an immediate end these provocations and focus on completing normalization of relations without further preconditions," said Maja Kocijancic, Mogherini's spokeswoman. Both sides have sought EU accession.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Kosovo could be moving troops to northern Kosovo, but Kosovar authorities have reportedly denied such maneuvers

But Kosovar Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj has refused to withdraw the tariffs unless Serbia recognizes Kosovo's independence. In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally declared independence nearly a decade after a brutal war that killed more than 13,000 people, many of them ethnic Albanians.

"I believe that such steps [tariffs] on products coming from Serbia should be permanent until the recognition," Haradinaj told parliament.

Less conflict, more trade

Despite tensions between the two sides, trade has steadily grown over the past decade. Serbian imports amount to roughly €400 million ($350 million), although Kosovo's exports to Serbia are significantly lower.

According to observers, the tariffs are likely to affect Kosovo's Serb minority, most of whom live in the north near the border. Although tensions have flared in the past, they often subside, at times by way of EU mediation.

A peacekeeping force remains in Kosovo following a US-led NATO intervention in 1999 to end the war. Germany maintains a contingent as part of the UN mission in Kosovo and is considered the country's longest foreign post-war deployment.

1999: NATO intervention against Serbia Traces of war In the late 1990s, the conflict in Kosovo was escalating as tens of thousands of people fled the region. After all efforts at pacifying the region failed, NATO began carrying out air raids on military bases and strategic targets in Serbia on March 24, 1999. Eleven weeks later, Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic finally gave in.

1999: NATO intervention against Serbia Peaceful resistance fails In the mid 1980s, protests began in Kosovo against government attempts to curtail the rights of the Albanian majority. The reprisals worsened in the 1990s. Ibrahim Rugova, leader of the political movement in Kosovo since 1989, tried to make Milosevic change course using peaceful resistance - without success.

1999: NATO intervention against Serbia Armed guerilla warfare An armed resistance formed in Kosovo. The self-appointed liberation army UCK started a brutal guerrilla war and carried out violent attacks against Serbs and Albanians whom they saw as collaborators. Serbia reacted with retaliatory measures: Houses were torched and shops plundered, as hundreds of thousands fled the region.

1999: NATO intervention against Serbia Systematic expulsion As time passed, the war became ever more brutal. Serbian forces increasingly attacked civilians with the aim of breaking the UCK's resistance and its support among the population. Many people looked for refuge in the forests. Trains and trucks transport thousands of people to the borders - without passports or other documents which could prove that their home had been in Kosovo.

1999: NATO intervention against Serbia Last attempt at negotiation Under the auspices of the US, France, the UK, Russia and Germany, the conflicting parties attended a conference in Rambouillet, France in February 1999 with the aim of working out a limited settlement guaranteeing Kosovo's autonomy. Representatives of Kosovo accepted the conditions of the deal, but their Serbian counterparts were not willing to make any concessions. The negotiations failed.

1999: NATO intervention against Serbia 'Humanitarian intervention' On March 24, 1999, NATO began bombarding military and strategic targets in Serbia and Kosovo in order to stop the violence against Albanians. Germany joined the military action, known as Operation Allied Force. It was NATO's first war in its 50-year history - and that without the official backing of the UN Security Council. Russia sharply condemned the intervention.

1999: NATO intervention against Serbia Infrastructure destroyed Next to military installations, NATO also attacked transportation networks such as railroad tracks and bridges. During the following 79 days and nights, the alliance carried out more than 37,000 operations with 20,000 rockets and bombs striking Serbian territory and killing countless civilians - what NATO referred to as "collateral damage."

1999: NATO intervention against Serbia Poison clouds over Pancevo Industrial sites were also among the targets. NATO bombs hit chemical plants and a fertilizer factory in the town of Pancevo near the capital, Belgrade. Huge amounts of toxic substances made their way into rivers, soil and the air, with grave health consequences for the local population. Serbia accused NATO of having used depleted uranium ammunition, as well as cluster and fragmentation bombs.

1999: NATO intervention against Serbia War against war propaganda In order to deprive Slobodan Milosevic of his most important propaganda tool, NATO decided to attack Serbia's public television station in Belgrade. The Serbian government, although told of the attack in advance, withheld the information from the public. Sixteen people lost their lives in the bombing.

1999: NATO intervention against Serbia Off target In Kosovo, NATO bombs inadvertently hit a group of Albanian refugees, killing an estimated 80 people. More "collateral damage" occurred when NATO bombed the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, killing four people. The incident led to a severe diplomatic crisis between Beijing and Washington.

1999: NATO intervention against Serbia Horrific outcome In early June, communications out of Belgrade showed that Milosevic was finally willing to make concessions. NATO brought an end to its raids on June 19. During the air strikes, thousands of people were killed, 860,000 refugees were displaced and Serbia's economy and infrastructure were largely destroyed. Kosovo was placed under the administration of the United Nations. Author: Sonila Sand / ad



