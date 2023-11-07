Sea turtle conservation in Tamil Nadu

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaSea turtle conservation in Tamil NaduTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndia2 hours ago2 hours agoSea turtles are on the verge of extinction, but some fishermen in Tamil Nadu are helping: they have founded a task force to protect the turtles during their nesting season, collect discarded fishing nets and finally release the turtles into the sea.https://p.dw.com/p/4TqfrAdvertisement