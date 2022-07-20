  1. Skip to content
Krithiga Narayanan

Stories by Krithiga Narayanan

Ranil Wickremesinghe casts his ballot in Colombo

Can Sri Lanka's new president bring stability?

Experts are casting doubt over Ranil Wickremesinghe's ability to gain public favor and support for proposed reforms.
Politics
July 20, 2022
Sri Lankan protesters, some holding national flags, after storming the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, demanding he resign

How has Sri Lanka's crisis impacted its Tamil minority?

Amid economic turmoil, Sri Lankan Tamils are demanding justice for war crimes and equal treatment.
Politics
July 14, 2022
Sri Lanka

What's next? Huge challenges await Sri Lanka's new leaders

Whoever takes power in the country next will have to deal with economic turmoil as well as deep political divisions.
Politics
July 11, 2022
A very long line to a gas station in Colombo

Sri Lanka's crisis is driving people to flee in desperation

Sri Lanka's worst ever economic crisis has ground the island nation to a halt
Migration
July 5, 2022
A Sri Lanka nTamil woman at Thai Pongal festival

Sri Lanka Tamils fleeing to India to escape economic crisis

Sri Lanka's Tamil community is particularly hard hit by the country's economic and political turmoil.
Migration
May 24, 2022
Auto rickshaw drivers queue up to buy petrol near a station in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Why Sri Lanka defaulted on its foreign debt

A few years ago, business on the island nation was booming. Now Sri Lanka is broke. What went wrong?
Business
April 14, 2022
