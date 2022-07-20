You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Krithiga Narayanan
Stories by Krithiga Narayanan
Can Sri Lanka's new president bring stability?
Can Sri Lanka's new president bring stability?
Experts are casting doubt over Ranil Wickremesinghe's ability to gain public favor and support for proposed reforms.
Politics
07/20/2022
July 20, 2022
How has Sri Lanka's crisis impacted its Tamil minority?
How has Sri Lanka's crisis impacted its Tamil minority?
Amid economic turmoil, Sri Lankan Tamils are demanding justice for war crimes and equal treatment.
Politics
07/14/2022
July 14, 2022
What's next? Huge challenges await Sri Lanka's new leaders
What's next? Huge challenges await Sri Lanka's new leaders
Whoever takes power in the country next will have to deal with economic turmoil as well as deep political divisions.
Politics
07/11/2022
July 11, 2022
Sri Lanka's crisis is driving people to flee in desperation
Sri Lanka's crisis is driving people to flee in desperation
Sri Lanka's worst ever economic crisis has ground the island nation to a halt
Migration
07/05/2022
July 5, 2022
Sri Lanka Tamils fleeing to India to escape economic crisis
Sri Lanka Tamils fleeing to India to escape economic crisis
Sri Lanka's Tamil community is particularly hard hit by the country's economic and political turmoil.
Migration
05/24/2022
May 24, 2022
Why Sri Lanka defaulted on its foreign debt
Why Sri Lanka defaulted on its foreign debt
A few years ago, business on the island nation was booming. Now Sri Lanka is broke. What went wrong?
Business
04/14/2022
April 14, 2022
