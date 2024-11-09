Fisherman and artist depict ocean changes

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaFisherman and artist depict ocean changesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaKrithiga Narayanan09/11/2024September 11, 2024A fisherman in the Bay of Bengal has for years witnessed changes in the ocean and documented them. A Chennai artist is helping him raise awareness of the problem of climate change and its impact on the fishing community.https://p.dw.com/p/4kJmdAdvertisement