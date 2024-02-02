  1. Skip to content
Giving buildings a new, green lease on life

February 2, 2024

Chennai-based architect Anupama Mohanram turns existing buildings into sustainable structures. Whether homes or office buildings, her green transformations aim to cut energy and water consumption, and improve the quality of life indoors.

